Princess Eugenie turns heads in vibrant waist-defining dress
Princess Beatrice's sister looked super chic at a lunch before a private launch dinner

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
3 minutes ago
On Monday, Princess Eugenie looked stunning as she headed out for lunch at The Audley pub in Mayfair before an exclusive dinner that her sister, Princess Beatrice was hosting, alongside Aerin Lauder.

Mother-of-two Eugenie wowed onlookers, wearing a delightful outfit which consisted of the 'Gil Tiered Satin-Jacquard Midi Dress' from Diane von Furstenberg in a vibrant purple hue with the 'Gianvito 105' Praline Suede Pumps from Gianvito Rossi. 

Princess Eugenie out in Mayfair wearing purple tiered silk dress © JAMES CURLEY AND MAGICMOMENTSUK
Princess Eugenie wore a waist-cinching look

The Princess carried the 'Romy' clutch from Mark Cross to tie in with her beige heels. Meanwhile, she wore her dark hair in a loosely waved style and subtle makeup gave her a glowing look.

Princess Eugenie in purple dress leaves The Audley pub in Mayfair with Jack Brooksbank© JAMES CURLEY AND MAGICMOMENTSUK
The Princess looked so chic in purple

Eugenie and Beatrice's night out 

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson was set to support her elder sibling at the swish event, which was to celebrate designer Mark Cross' fabulous collaboration with fragrance company AERIN.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at a party© Getty
Princess Beatrice was supported by her sister Princess Eugenie

Held at the wonderful Twenty Two in Grosvenor Square, guests were seated in the luxury hotel's private dining room, surrounded by a plethora of pretty blooms and florals by Willow Crossley.

The exclusive soiree was to celebrate designer Mark Cross, who has just launched a capsule collection in collaboration with AERIN, the global luxury lifestyle brand founded by Aerin herself. The collection consists of four utilitarian bags, all crafted in Italy from natural canvas and trimmed in vachetta leather. The collection drops online at the end of this month and shoppers are excited to get their hands on this fabulous arm candy.

Princess Eugenie wearing a white hat at The Cheltenham Festival© Getty
Princess Eugenie celebrated Aerin's new collaboration

Eugenie's brother-in-law, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, was also in attendance, looking as dapper as always, as well as the York sisters' good friends Alice Naylor-Leyland and her husband Thomas, as well as royally-loved fashion designers Amanda Wakeley and Emilia Wickstead. 

Aerin Lauder on red carpet© Getty
Aerin Lauder co-hosted the evening

Seeing that the capital is a mass of flowers due to the Chelsea Flower Show taking place this week, guests were given stunning mini floral bouquets from the table display alongside a selection of Mark Cross bags and an Aerin fragrance of their choice. 

This isn't Aerins's first fabulous party in London. In 2023, the creative director, who is the granddaughter of beauty mogul Estée Lauder, hosted a dinner celebrating 10 years of Beauty for her eponymous brand, at Harry's Bar in London. Lady Amelia Windsor was a guest, as well as Ikram Omar.

