Why I swapped my yearly Cornwall trips for this dreamy UK destination

After 10 years of visiting Cornwall every summer, I decided to try out Jersey instead – and I'm obsessed with the Channel Island

Cornwall is the perfect summer destination; powder-soft sand, inviting blue sea, rugged coastal paths, and a sprinkling of incredible restaurants thrown in for good measure. The problem with the southwest county is that it's become increasingly busy with each passing year, and over the last few summers, I found myself dreaming of finding another UK spot to decamp to. One that was quieter and calmer, but with the same unspoilt scenery.

So, I was delighted when HELLO! was invited to review The Club Hotel and Spa in Jersey, and as soon as I touched down on the Channel Island (a mere 35-minute flight from London), I knew I'd found my new spiritual home.

Jersey offers the perfect combination of laidback luxury you want on a UK break, with clifftop walks in abundance, crystal clear sea to swim, kayak and surf in, plus charming towns, the friendliest locals, and not to mention the most incredible seafood.

Hiking in Jersey offers incredible scenery

I spent three days on the island hiking, swimming and cycling – without ever needing a car, which made the break all the more blissful. The buses are frequent and almost everywhere on the island can be reached by the reliable services which run late into the evening.

During my trip, I travelled the length of the island (five miles long, nine miles wide) and my highlights were the walk from Rozel to Devil's Hole – the Southwest Coastal Path has nothing on this rugged cliff-top hike – and cycling from the main town St. Helier to Corbiere lighthouse, which takes less than an hour and surrounds you with the most incredible scenery.

For swimming, I recommend Beauport Beach for a little slice of heaven tucked away on the coastline, while for kayaking, head to Archirondel for a guided tour through the waters.

© Robbie Dark Kayak around the island, embarking from Archierondel beach

After all that activity, I was thrilled to retire each evening to The Club Hotel and Spa where I relaxed in the spa, dined in the Michelin Star restaurant, and sunk happily into the super-soft bed each evening.

The Club Hotel and Spa in St Helier, Jersey: review

This chic hotel in St Helier offers the perfect place to stay for exploring Jersey – but you might find it hard to tear yourself away from the relaxing space.

Not only does the hotel have an outdoor pool (which I made use of each evening for catching a few last-minute rays), it has an indoor pool and spa, complete with steam room and salt room. And the best part was, each time I ventured to the pool, I had it all to myself!

The Club Hotel and Spa's outdoor pool

I booked in for a massage and the Rasul Mud Ritual too, with the massage being so sublime I fell asleep twice before floating out of the room in a blissfully relaxed state.

As for the Rasul Mud Ritual; you begin by scrubbing your whole body with a salt scrub to ensure your skin is ultra-soft, before painting yourself head-to-toe in chocolate-scented mud and luxuriating in the steam room while the mud gets to work brightening and softening your skin.

© OLLIE JONES The Club Hotel and Spa has an indoor and outdoor pool

It's certainly the messiest I've ever been at the spa, but I can't deny how soft and glowy my skin was afterwards.

Following my luxurious time in the spa, I spent the evening at the hotel's Michelin Star restaurant, Bohemia, opting for the pescatarian tasting menu with wine pairing, and over three hours, course after course of sensational food and amazing wine was placed in front of me.

While I chose to have the seven-course tasting menu, my interest was also piqued by the daily changing six-course Surprise Menu, which makes use of unique ingredients sourced that day.

© Matt Porteous Bohemia is laidback luxury at its finest

The restaurant is beautifully intimate, seating up to 24 guests, so you're lavished with just the right amount of attention, and I particularly loved the sommelier, who talked me through every wine in exquisite detail and I came away from the meal feeling far more informed, and with a few new favourite wines on my list.

Bohemia feels laidback, but also extremely special. While I dressed up for the occasion (any excuse) other diners wore casual ensembles and everyone felt extremely comfortable in the space.

If you are after a less formal menu, you can eat in the Bohemia Bar or on The Terrace to make the most of Jersey's incredible weather.

There's also an honesty bar, where you can make your own gin and tonics any time of day or not from the hotel's impressive selection of gins.

As I boarded the bus back to the airport from St Helier (it runs every 15 minutes and feels more like a private shuttle, it's so convenient!) I was already plotting my return to the island that's stolen my heart, and I'll be sure to reserve a room at The Club Hotel and Spa too, my new home from home.

Rooms at The Club Hotel and Spa from £129 in winter, £209 in summer including GST