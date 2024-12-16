I followed in Prince William's footsteps by exploring Cape Town's natural beauty

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to put down your phone and immerse yourself in nature, keep that in mind when thinking about your next winter holiday.

It's no surprise that the Prince of Wales chose to host his fourth Earthshot Prize Awards in Africa last month.

While the continent contributes the least to climate change, it feels its effects more than any other region.

But during his four days in Cape Town, Prince William shone a light on the nation's innovations to tackle these challenges and as a royal reporter covering his trip, I got to experience some of the capital's natural wonders.

South Africa is one of 17 megadiverse countries, named by the World Economic Forum this year, and Cape Town is home to some of the most beautiful and iconic attractions.

Exploring Cape Town

While no trip to Cape Town is complete without a visit to Table Mountain to take in the breathtaking panoramic views of the city, Signal Hill and Lion's Hill should also be included in your itinerary.

It was worth the early alarm to witness the clouds melting away from the top of Signal Hill to see the stunning views over the city and its coastline.

© Danielle Stacey Take in views of the city, mountains and coastline from Signal Hill

The morning of the awards, I got to take a walk around the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens, where William met the 15 finalists ahead of the ceremony.

Taking in the magnificent grounds situated in the eastern slopes of Table Mountain, I spotted the bust of Nelson Mandela next to a pepper-bark tree planted in his honour. It's a gorgeous place for a picnic among the flora and if you aren't too nervous of heights, walk across the Boomslang Canopy Walkway, a treetop bridge above the gardens.

On the final day of the trip, the press pack headed to Kalk Bay Harbour where William joined sea rescue volunteers.

© Danielle Stacey Kalk Bay Harbour has plenty of shops, restaurants and marine life to explore

The lively harbour, with views of the mountains in the distance, is home to a family of seals and is one of the best places to buy fresh fish to enjoy a braai (barbecue).

© Danielle Stacey Spot seals at Kalk Bay Harbour

Kalk Bay, which is situated on the west coast of False Bay, also has a couple of tidal pools for a dip and to discover small marine life.

Where to eat

You're likely to have worked up an appetite after exploring the city all day and the food scene in Cape Town certainly doesn't disappoint. The V&A Waterfront offers plenty of choice and beautiful views across the harbour.

Meat lovers should head to Belthazar for its steak, seafood and South African wine, while Karibu offers delicious local dishes and impeccable service. There, I tucked into a delicious roasted butternut squash stuffed with rice in coconut and turmeric and fresh coriander.

© Danielle Stacey Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens

And for a truly unique dining experience, Nikkei on Bree Street in the heart of the city has to be on your list. The staff are wonderfully attentive, taking you through the extensive menus as you learn about the links between Japanese and Peruvian cuisine.

It's a brilliant option if you're travelling in a group and it felt like the plates just kept on coming! The dishes are also exquisitely presented – I'd recommend the citrus tofu and the truffle maki sushi.

Getting around

If you're not hiring your own car, most hotels will help you to order and pre-book taxis, but Uber is also an affordable and safe mode of transport.

While you might have to deal with jet-lag at other long-haul destinations, Cape Town is just two hours ahead of the UK, so you'll be ready for your adventure as soon as you disembark from your flight.

