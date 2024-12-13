I stayed at Prince William and Princess Kate's favourite New York hotel - what it's really like inside The Carlyle

It’s been over a decade since the Prince and Princess of Wales graced New York together, yet their dazzling three-day tour of the US East Coast in 2014 remains etched in our memory.

Their choice of lodging? The iconic Carlyle Hotel - a glamorous 35-story, 192-room jewel of the Upper East Side on Madison Avenue, steeped in history and elegance. This legendary spot has long been a royal favourite, having hosted not only the late Princess Diana but also the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as King Charles and Queen Camilla.

But what truly sets The Carlyle apart as a royal favorite? What is it really like to immerse yourself in its storied luxury?

I had the privilege of finding out firsthand, spending two unforgettable nights in the hotel’s lavish Rosewood Suite during a picture-perfect autumn escape to NYC.

First impressions of The Carlyle hotel © Getty Princess Diana often stayed at The Carlyle hotel Going from the sweltering subway laden with two suitcases and a tatty duffel bag to arriving on the marble steps of Manhattan's grandest hotel wasn't the most graceful of entrances I could have imagined for myself, on reflection.

© The Carlyle You'll step into the chandelier-lit lobby when you walk through the doors of The Carlyle Stepping through the doors of The Carlyle is like stepping into a time capsule; its Art Deco-inspired lobby oozes timeless elegance, with lacquered floors, moody warm lighting and the distant buzz of Café Carlyle jazz club simmering behind draped velvet curtains. We were treated warmly from the moment we arrived despite our post-long-haul flight appearance.

Inside the Rosewood Suite © The Carlyle The Rosewood Suite at the Carlyle has unmatched views of NYC 23 ticks on the elevator's golden dial later we arrived at the hotel's Rosewood Suite, one of the hotel's 92 impressive suites of their 192 total rooms.

© The Carlyle The bedroom inside the Rosewood Suite At 600 sq.ft, the Rosewood Suite is the smallest in the hotel, but the room still felt incredibly spacious - a rarity for New York City. Aside from the pocket-sized washroom, the suite boasted a separate living room and work space which led into the bedroom and ensuite.

© Georgia Brown Watching the sunrise from the window inside the Rosewood Suite became one of my favourite memories of the trip Most impressive, however, was the wraparound windows offering postcard-worthy views of the city. Every morning I'd wake up before sunrise (thank you, jet lag), open the blinds and soak in the electric orange sun waking up the skyline. The sunset was equally mesmerising, with the suite facing the perfect direction to lap up oil painting-worthy skies both morning and evening. The décor is luxurious but not fussy, with warm, textured walls adorned with bespoke artwork, sumptuous furniture upholstered in rich fabrics, and crisp white linens on the king size bed.

© Georgia Brown Enjoying golden hour at The Carlyle Guests can also enjoy complimentary slippers and terrycloth bathrobes for the duration of their stay, along with unlimited use of the health club.