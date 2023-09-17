Inside O Beach – the ultimate Ibiza party destination loved by Maya Jama and Jack Grealish

O Beach needs to be on your radar if you're heading to the White Isle this autumn. The iconic venue, launched by business mogul Wayne Lineker, is known for its party vibe, good music and very glam guests. I really wasn't sure I would fit in… but I couldn't have been more wrong.

The likes of Jack Grealish and most recently Maya Jama have been spotted O Beach, with TOWIE and Love Island stars among their regular clientele. An Instagram favourite, the day club is the kind of place you to go be seen and party in in style.

Full disclosure: I am not an Ibiza kind of girl. In fact, my girls' trips usually involve wholesome cottages in Cornwall. Yet I found myself partying in San Antonio with the best of them this August, and surprisingly, having the time of my life at O Beach. Here's my honest review of the iconic day club…

What is the music and entertainment like at O Beach?

© Instagram / @obeachibiza DJs perform until the sun goes down

O Beach has a packed calendar of themed club days, from Kisstory to House in Paradise, but Pool Party Fridays was calling my name. The crowd was on great form and the DJ kept the tunes going all day long.

Despite the 35-degree heat, everyone was just out to have a good time, making the atmosphere at the venue electric. At the heart of O Beach is the 600 square metre swimming pool around which the live entertainment takes place.

The best thing about O Beach is definitely the themed entertainment. Organised with military precision, giant props are lifted up into the air as everyone whips their phones out to film the spectacle.

We were treated to both a cowboy and an Ancient Egypt themed segment - it was sheer camp perfection featuring acrobatics, live saxophonists, and scantily clad dancers.

© Instagram / @obeachibiza The entertainment at O Beach is larger than life

The party keeps going late until the night, long after the sun sets, with things wrapping up around midnight just in time for the superclubs to open.

I did not expect to last a full 10 hours at O Beach, but we didn't want to leave. Everyone was dancing in the pool as fire breathers put on a dazzling display, with DJs and dancers on the main stage.

What should you wear to O Beach?

Wear whatever you like! This was one of my biggest worries before attending as I obsessed over whether my outfit was right. Trainers and overly scruffy outfits are banned, but your best swimwear and a nice sarong will do just fine.

Don't overthink your look – make sure you're comfortable and able to whip off your cover-up for that all-important dip in the pool to cool off.

There was a mix of people there, from the uber glamorous gals in tiny bikinis and sparkly mesh skirts and lads' holidays to down-to-earth groups and older couples visiting for the music and a good time

What are the food and drinks like at O Beach?

© Instagram / @obeachibiza The restaurant serves up delicious Mediterranean fusion cuisine

I'm not going to lie; I was surprised by how delicious the food was. When you're hitting the vodka mixers hard all day, you're going to need something to sustain you.

We ordered from the surprisingly extensive food menu, selecting an Italian platter, a Lebanese platter and some veggie burgers to suit our mixed dietary requirements. This selection included vegan and vegetarian friendly options and the platters were surprisingly copious. We tucked into cheese filled pastries, tasty cured meats and fresh salads.

Drinks wise, the bar was packed and the cocktails were flowing all day. Ordering a large bottle of vodka to your table is a cost-effective way of doing it, but make sure you have the cash up front as they're not cheap – a 75 cl bottle of vodka is €300 and the mega two litre bottles are €1.9k.

What are the prices like at O Beach?

You can't miss the iconic orange and white poolside decor of O Beach

You'll want to nab yourself a pool bed in the VIP area. It's a long day and a shady umbrella to kick back and relax under while people watching is ideal.

Pool beds for eight people cost around €1,300 – and be aware that the minimum spend is over €1,000.

There's also so much available on site, like a boutique if you fancy a nicer cover-up, sunscreen or a hat (I was sorely tempted). You can also book more chill areas for those looking to relax, like the sunset terrace and the O lounge.

The site also boasts a restaurant where you can dine on Mediterranean fusion cuisine or there are hotel and O Beach entry combo options available to book online to make your trip even more seamless.