Celebrity holiday hotspots: George & Amal Clooney, Beyonce & Jay-Z, more

Hollywood celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, George and Amal Clooney are synonymous with luxury holidays. Be it Jennifer Lopez’s glamorous getaway to the Hamptons or Beyonce experiencing fine dining in French paradise, our favourite A-listers have been helping us plan our next holiday.

Here is a list of popular celebrity holiday destinations that you might want to add to your bucket list. Who knows, you might run into Ben Affleck in Hawaii…

Lake Como and Capri, Italy

© Getty George and Amal Clooney have a second home in Lake Como and are regular visitors to Italy

A holiday haven for celebrities, Italy has become a go-to vacation spot for Hollywood’s A-listers. Be it Lake Como or Capri, Italy is known to offer a much-needed escape from paparazzi and chaotic city life. It is hard to resist the rich culture and scenic views, and Italy has even become popular as a wedding destination for the stars.

Famous nuptials like Tom Cruise and now ex-wife Katie Holmes' big days have taken place in Italy, not to mention George and Amal Clooney's fairytale wedding. The couple are spotted in Lake Como every summer and even own a lavish home right on the water. Kate Hudson, meanwhile, recently jetted off to Italy for a family getaway, writing on Instagram: "Happiness and pasta. Not mutually exclusive. Exploring with my favorite humans."

The Hamptons

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez can't get enough of The Hamptons in the summer

The Hamptons might be one of the most iconic travel spots for the A-list. A mere three-hour drive from New York, the location couldn’t be easier for a summer sojourn, however, our beloved celebrities do not compromise on luxury and prefer to take a 35-minute private jet ride instead. You might bump into Sarah Jessica Parker while you stroll along the streets of East Hamptons or you could catch a glimpse of Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon’s holiday homes in Southampton. Montauk is also a great spot for late-night parties and rubbing shoulders with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Cabo, Mexico

© Instagram Jennifer Aniston is a big fan of Cabo for a relaxing getaway

Cabo regularly hosts some of the biggest names in the industry. Most in-demand during New Year’s Eve celebrations, actors like Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman regularly make an annual pilgrimage to the destination. The seaside escape with immaculate fine dining and a laid-back lifestyle has convinced Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, David Beckham and Cindy Crawford to purchase second homes in Cabo.

Barbados

© Instagram Rihanna ensures she spends quality time in Barbados every year

Although it is Rihanna’s home country, her love for the island goes above and beyond especially when it comes to carnival celebrations. The rest of the time, you’ll find the singer jet skiing and soaking up the sun on the phenomenal beaches. She is not the only one allured by the Caribbean island, however. Oprah Winfrey, Justin Bieber, Hugh Grant and Prince Harry have all flown to the picturesque destination for some rest and relaxation.

The south of France

© Instagram Beyonce and Jay Z are often spotted in the south of France

The crème de la crème of holiday destinations, the South of France has long been a playground for the rich. Offering the most exclusive nightspots, Saint-Tropez is Beyonce and Jay-Z’s go-to vacation spot. "I like South Beach, but I'm in Saint-Tropez. Y'all drink Dom, but not rosé (hey)," Jay-Z raps in his song 30 Something.

Bradley Cooper on the other hand might convince you to visit Villa La Coste, a luxury hotel in south France. Meanwhile, a classic trip to Paris is a Kardashian-Jenner favourite. You can never go wrong with France!

Hawaii

© Instagram The Rock regularly spends time Hawaii after spending part of his childhood there

A quick getaway for the residents of LA, Hawaii hits the sweet spot for a long list of celebrities. Hidden away from paparazzi on the private beaches, the stars love the laid-back lifestyle and buzzing nightlife. Former US President Barack Obama has a holiday home there while it is also popular with Dwayne Johnson, Julia Roberts, Selena Gomez and Ben Affleck.

SUITCASE AT THE READY: What you need to pack for a holiday: 90 must-have items