Lauren Sanchez dances on table in St. Barts to celebrate lavish 54th birthday with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez has had a remarkable year, marked by her engagement to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and a coveted feature in Vogue.

Celebrating in style, Lauren recently had a birthday bash in St. Barts, where she was seen dancing on tables at the popular La Petite Plage.

The celebration was a star-studded affair, attended by influential figures such as movie producer Brian Glazer, media mogul David Geffen, IAC’s Barry Diller, and MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor. Lauren's sister, Elena, also joined the festivities, according to Pagesix.

With her birthday on December 19th, Lauren is likely celebrating her 54th year. Lauren and Jeff are currently staying on a yacht in town.

© Instagram Lauren's birthday celebrations

The couple owns a staggering $500 million luxury superyacht named Koru. However, Lauren's reasons for celebration extend beyond her birthday and engagement.

Taking to Instagram last week, she expressed her excitement over being honored by the Living Legends of Aviation. "I just can’t believe it!!!" she wrote, sharing her passion for flying and the joy it brought her father, a pilot since her childhood.

© Instagram Lauren and Jeff on their luxury yacht

Lauren reshared a post from Living Legends of Aviation, who praised her contributions to aviation as an Emmy Award-winning journalist, helicopter pilot, and aviation businesswoman.

They announced that Lauren would receive the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award at their 21st Annual Awards.

© Getty Senator Chris Coons, Lauren Sánchez, and Jeff Bezos attend the ICCF U.S. Congressional International Conservation Leadership Awards Dinner at Waldorf Astoria on October 24, 2023 in Washington, DC

"From Emmy Award-winning journalist to helicopter pilot and aviation businesswoman, Lauren Sánchez’s achievements in aviation and unwavering commitment to advancing women in the industry inspire us all," they wrote.

Fans congratulated Lauren, with comments like, "Love this @laurenwsanchez. I’ve never flown in one but I would trust you at the helm. Your confidence in your craft is fantastic!!! Congrats," and "I love her passion."

Lauren's journey to this point has been both fascinating and inspiring. Once striving to break into newscasting and overcoming dyslexia, she pivoted towards aviation after high school.

© Paul Morigi Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez turned heads at NYC Fashion Week

After moving to Los Angeles with aspirations to become a stewardess and facing rejection for her weight, Lauren instead pursued journalism.

She worked her way up from a Phoenix news outlet to prominent positions at Extra, Fox Sports Net, and Good Day LA.

© Getty Images Lauren Sanchez

Now, as she prepares to marry Jeff Bezos, one of the world's wealthiest men, Lauren reflects on her life and their upcoming wedding in Vogue's December issue.

She shares her thoughts on the wedding planning, saying, "We're still thinking about the wedding," and "We've only been engaged five months!" This indicates a thoughtful and considered approach to their future together, amidst their high-profile lifestyles.

