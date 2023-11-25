Carrie Johnson shares ultra-luxe details of family getaway - and baby Frank is impressed

Carrie Johnson turned heads when she shared a fabulous photo of her two eldest children, Wilfred, three, and Romy, one, having a bath beside a real-life Lion. And on Friday, she shared even more details from their lavish getaway to Port Lympne Safari Park.

The mother-of-three took to her Instagram account and beautifully showcased the lavish accommodation they were staying in. Baby Frank also made an appearance taking inspiration from his elder siblings and was captured laying on a chic shaggy rug whilst peering at a lion through the glass. See the amazing moment in the video below.

Carrie Johnson shares incredible details of safari holiday

Captioning the post, Carrie penned: "This week I took the kids back to my favourite place @portlympnepark. Port Lympne Reserve is a breeding sanctuary for rare and endangered animals. Wherever possible, the animals born here are sent to protected areas of their natural habitat where they can live free – just as they should be.

"At Port Lympne, the animals come first, from enclosure design to diet, no expense is spared. It’s a very, very different experience to your average zoo. I feel very proud to work for @damian_aspinall and @theaspinallfoundation foundation thatworks in partnership with @portlympnepark. Damian has now helped rewild over 1000 animals. Quite incredible!"

Baby Frank wasn't phased by his towering roommate

Their extravagant lion lodgings didn't disappoint when it came to the decor. In the centre of the main living space was a large ornate chandelier. On the wall facing cosy grey sofas was a flat-screen TV and the soft furnishings were more of the aforementioned shaggy rugs which covered the large apartment.

There was also a beautiful orchid centrepiece on a table, as well as a slick black spiral staircase - no doubt leading to the bedrooms.

Wilfred and Romy were pictured having a bath in front of the Lions!

The family looked like they had a spectacular time. Their fellow lion roommates, Kamari and Hasani went down a storm with Carrie's brood, and little Romy was even captured waving to them as they approached the glass window separating them.

The sibling trio also paid a visit to the other animals and was filmed feeding rhinos and giraffes. Baby Frank looked so sweet being cradled by his mother wearing a puffer suit as one giraffe craned its neck to them to take some food.

The family have headed to Lion Lodge in Kent

Brave mum Carrie even fed one of the lions in its enclosure!