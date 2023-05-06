Why Lady Marina and Amelia Windsor did not attend the coronation

Westminster Abbey welcomed the crème de la crème of British society through its door to celebrate the coronation of King Charles on Saturday. As expected, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and other famous royals gathered for the momentous event. Yet two popular members of the prestigious family were not in attendance, much to the dismay of royal fashion followers.

Lady Marina and Amelia Windsor, distant cousins of Prince William and Harry were not spotted at the long-awaited coronation. The stylish sisters, who have both achieved cool-girl status in the British social sphere, were sadly not on the guestlist for the coronation.

WATCH: CORONATION DAY is here!

30-year-old Marina and 27-year-old Lady Amelia Windsor were last pictured at a royal occasion together as they attended the Queen's funeral back in September 2022. Both girls dressed in all-black, abiding by royal funeral dress codes, and offered subtly stylish yet sombre displays.

© Rex Lady Marina and Amelia Windsor were last publically spoted together at the Queen's funeral

The Windsor sisters are very close, and often share photos together on social media, spanning festival outings to society ‘dos.

WATCH: Prince Harry's initial reaction to King Charles and Prince William caught on camera

Who is Lady Amelia Windsor?

Lady Amelia Windsor is the second eldest daughter of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews - the younger sister of Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick, and the younger sister of 30-year-old Lady Marina. She is a paternal granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, and Katharine, Duchess of Kent.

© Getty Lady Amelia Windsor at the Dior show during fashion month

Lady Amelia is also an ethical fashion activist and HELLO! Fashion’s Sustainability Contributor. She kept a relatively low profile until stepping into the spotlight in 2016, when she was crowned the "most beautiful member of the royal family" by Tatler. Since appearing on the cover, Amelia has shot to stardom and all eyes are on her.

The royal, who is 36th in line to the throne, previously graduated from the University of Edinburgh. She is spent her year abroad in Rome and Parisand is often spotted relaxing in stunning rural destinations abroad.

Amelia has cemented her status in the fashion world. She posed for Dolce & Gabbana's Fall 2017 campaign, aptly wearing a crown, and is a regular at Fashion Week in London, Paris and Milan. Alongside working with sustainable fashion organisations like Fashion Round Table, she constantly advocates for independent clothing labels on her Instagram. Plus, the socialite has now curated the ultimate ballet shoe collection with Menorcan brand Pretty Ballerinas.

WOW: Lady Amelia Windsor pushes the boundaries of fashion in statement shoes - and just wow

Who is Lady Marina Windsor?

Lady Marina Windsor is the eldest daughter of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews - the younger sister of Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick, and the older sister of 27-year-old Lady Amelia. She is a paternal granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, and Katharine, Duchess of Kent.

© Getty Lady Marina Windsor is the eldest daughter of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews

Lady Marina attended St Mary's Ascot school where she was Deputy Head Girl before enrolling to study French and Portuguese at the University of Edinburgh, where her sister Lady Amelia also studied.

According to Tatler, after graduating from university, Marina worked for several charities including Veterans Aid, Beat Routes Charity, Eco-nnect and The Big Give, where she is currently Philanthropic Executive.

WOW: Lady Marina Windsor surprises in top hat while celebrating famous friend's birthday

Until 2008, Lady Marina was 25th in the line to the throne. She forfeited her place in the line of succession, along with her older brother, after being confirmed into the Roman Catholic Church.

Discover the sweetest photos of Lady Marina and Amelia Windsor:

© Instagram Lady Marina and Amelia Windsor on holiday together

© Instagram The lookalike sisters are considered the It-girls of the royal family

© Instagram The girls previously lived together in Notting Hill

© Instagram The sisters both graduated from The University of Edinburgh

© Instagram Lady Marina regularly posts sweet sibling snaps via her social media

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.