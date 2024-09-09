Inside my luxurious escape to the Dominican Republic's four-hotel resort

Whether it's a relaxing couples trip or a sun-soaked getaway with friends, it's no surprise that the Caribbean is a top choice for those looking to get away.

My recent visit to the Dominican Republic's Grand Palladium Resort & Spa gave me a new-found appreciation for the all-inclusive experience. Situated a 30-minute drive from Punta Cana airport, the five-star resort is made up of four hotels including the luxurious adults-only TRS – offering guests endless choices for dining, drinking and relaxing.

© Palladium Hotel Group

First Impressions of Grand Palladium Punta Cana

I stayed at the Grand Palladium Palace, which granted access to the two other family-friendly hotels – Punta Cana Resort and Bávaro Resort. Guests can roam freely between the hotels trying out the various pools and restaurants on each site, travelling either on foot or by golf buggy.

TRS Turquesa is the resort's adults-only hotel, and with its luxurious facilities situated a stone's throw from the beach, it's no surprise that it was the honeymoon filming destination for the Love Is Blind cast. It has two pools with swim-up bars and plenty of relaxation spots, situated next to Helios Beach Club (my favourite spot for breakfast) which overlooks the clear waters and beach sun loungers exclusively reserved for guests.

© Palladium Hotel Group

The five-star service began the moment I arrived – and with 14 restaurants, six pools, and an impressive 22 bars, the resort has taken all-inclusive to another level with its long list of experiences to explore.

The rooms

© Palladium Hotel Group

The room choices within the resort are extensive, from Junior Suites with a beachside view to lavish Terrace Suites with two floors and a jacuzzi. I stayed in one of the suites with a garden view, showcasing palm trees and Punta Cana's incredible sunsets from my balcony.

Where to eat and drink

The idea of repetitive food options and watered-down drinks has always deterred me from all-inclusive trips. Grand Palladium ensures guests are never short of choice with its 14 on-site restaurants serving unique dishes and cocktails, including eight á la carte and six international dining spots.

Whether indulging in classic Italian plates at Portofino or enjoying the incredible Indian dishes at Boghali, there's something for everyone. For those who like to be entertained while they eat, Sumptori needs to be on your radar. The Teppanyaki restaurant provides entertaining show cooking, as the experienced chefs serve Japanese specialities and various meats in front of you.

© CHIC

Dining and entertainment go hand in hand at Grand Palladium. Glitzy cabaret bar and restaurant, CHIC, hosts a three-hour show each night, with over 20 artists who put on an impressive performance that includes singing, dancing and mesmerising acrobatics. After several fine dining courses and several cocktails, the evening is rounded off outside for a post-show party.

For those who want to continue the night, partygoers can drink and dance at Hemingway, or head to Xtra Time, the 24-hour sports bar serving drinks and snacks all night.

Where to relax

© Palladium Hotel Group

A visit to the Zentropia Palladium Spa offers a tranquil experience away from the heat, and a chance to soak up the Hydrotherapy area with a steam room, a sauna, and a variety of spa treatments. Once you've indulged in the amenities and tried out the soothing mud baths, sit back on one of the loungers in the relaxation area and make the most of the selection of fresh smoothies and healthy snacks.

Entertainment

Those who like to get involved with activities on their holiday will never be bored with the resort's extensive programme. Try your hand at a Bachata dance class, or whip up fresh exotic cocktails in a mixology class – and if you can hack playing sports in the hot weather, take on a game of football, basketball, mini golf or pickleball.

Where to explore

© Sophie Bates

A highlight of my trip was visiting the beautiful Saona Island. Part of the East National Park, the destination is home to clear shallow waters and picturesque palm trees, and the hotspot has been featured in blockbuster films including Pirates of the Caribbean and The Blue Lagoon. The boat ride is absolutely worth the island experience, and I recommend picking up one of the fresh Pina Coladas served in a pineapple as you sit on the beach and take in the idyllic scenery.

Final thoughts on Grand Palladium Punta Cana

Couples, groups and families are all catered for within the Dominican Republic resort. For those who want to soak up all of the luxury that Grand Palladium has to offer, I would recommend staying at the TRS adults-only hotel. The relaxing beachside settings and pools make it the perfect destination for honeymooners or solo travellers to unwind, while the long list of restaurants and bars guarantee you'll never tire of the all-inclusive experience.

To book your stay at Grand Palladium Punta Cana, visit booking.com

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



FYI, our travel journalism is written and edited by our expert writers to inspire readers. Hotel reviews have been independently reviewed by our expert writers who are usually hosted on a complimentary basis, but this never affects our review process.