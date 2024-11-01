I've found the perfect Airbnb in Zanzibar - complete with monkeys roaming the tropical gardens

I recently had the pleasure of staying at Kasa Pili in Fumba with friends, and it was truly an unforgettable experience. From the moment we arrived, we were captivated by the breathtaking ocean views and the beautifully designed interiors that perfectly blend modern elegance with traditional Zanzibar tropical gardens — complete with monkeys roaming through the grounds.

Kasa Zanzibar offers two stunning homes, ideal for larger groups or even a serene yoga retreat. One of the standout features was the private outdoor yoga studio, which provided a tranquil atmosphere for our daily practice, enhanced by the option of private lessons from our lovely host, Salha.

The accommodation

We stayed in Kasa Pili, a brand-new villa with four en suite bedrooms that can be configured as king-size or singles, plus two outdoor showers.

The fully equipped kitchen and sociable dining area made it easy to enjoy meals together. You can even enhance your stay by hiring a private chef, who comes to the villa and cooks the most delicious cuisine, while the outdoor living terrace was perfect for soaking in the views and the gentle breeze.

The kitchen was fully equipped with all the mod cons including a coffee maker, blender and cleaning products — they really have thought of everything.

I particularly loved lounging in a hammock on the cliff-top deck with a cold glass of wine reading a book, not to mention the stunning pool overlooking the sea — sheer bliss!

The property is spacious and impeccably maintained, with every detail thoughtfully considered. The open-concept living area was a highlight, providing a perfect space for relaxation and socialising, while my favourite spot for morning coffee and evening sunsets was the private terrace. Plus, the outdoor pool bar was the cherry on top!

We appreciated the free Wi-Fi, which allowed us to stay connected, and the generator ensured we had 24-hour power — definitely a plus in a tropical setting.

The location

The location in Fumba is ideal — a peaceful retreat yet close to local attractions. We took a spice tour, organised with help from our host Salha, which was an incredible experience. The taxi picked us up right at the villa, making it stress-free.

Our knowledgeable guide shared fascinating stories about how spices are grown and harvested, and we even got to taste freshly harvested spices in the beautiful gardens. It was both educational and fun — a must-do while in the area!

We also explored the nearby markets in Stone Town, indulging in fresh seafood at local restaurants and sun-downers to enjoy the evening sunsets. Most of our time, however, was spent relaxing by the villa’s pool, enjoying the serene surroundings and gorgeous views.

The hosts

Salha and Karl were incredibly welcoming and attentive hosts, providing excellent recommendations and ensuring our stay was nothing short of perfect. Though they have only been running the Airbnb for four years, the way they have designed the spaces makes it clear they have a talent for it. Before setting up in Zanzibar, they lived in Dubai for several years.

Salha, with her British-Omani-Zanzibari background, is a native Swahili speaker, which was incredibly helpful for liaising with locals. She’s also a talented singer and book author, while her husband Karl, a British national, is a gifted photographer.

Overall, Kasa Pili exceeded all my expectations. Whether you're seeking a romantic getaway or a family vacation, this luxurious property is a must-visit. Conveniently located just 20 minutes from the airport, they also offer complimentary airport or town pickups for stays of four nights or more. I can't wait to return!