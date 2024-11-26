What my kids thought of LaplandUK after its biggest changes yet

The Christmas excitement is already at full blast in our house. The tree’s been twinkling for weeks, festive movies have been playing on repeat, and the letter to Father Christmas was mailed off ahead of Black Friday (I love a bargain). We were only missing one last thing; a visit to the most magical place in the UK — LaplandUK.

We had the invites for weeks, but I kept it a secret from my kids until the day before. They’re at that age where excitement means no sleep, and sure enough, they barely managed to drift off the night before. The next morning? Wide awake and raring to go by dawn.

© HELLO! Ice skating in LaplandUK's Frozen Pond is magical

We’ve been lucky to visit LaplandUK before, and while we know what to expect, it’s one of those experiences that somehow gets better every year. This time, though, we (the grown-ups) were surprised by the changes. Spoiler alert: if you have tickets and want to keep it all a surprise, maybe bookmark this and come back later!

The magic begins

We booked a morning slot, and arrived at 11 a.m., a good half-hour ahead of our ‘departure’. Morning is my top pick — it’s when my kids are at their best (and not falling apart from tiredness). Plus, it’s perfect for snapping pictures while the light’s good.

Our visit was met with bad weather, for the first time in years. We’ve always been lucky and have avoided the rain, but there was no getting away from Storm Bert this weekend. Thankfully, LaplandUK is situated in a forest in Ascot, and I can honestly say, it felt like we were in our own little bubble and were shielded from the wind and rain (as you can see from the photos).

© HELLO! We got to be part of 'Team Little Rudi' this year

Arriving early paid off, as we got to enjoy one of the new additions right away: the Magical Portal. Here, we met Grapevine, a reporter elf who had my kids giggling over their choice of “human shoes” instead of pointy elf ones.

Familiar highlights, new twists

As always, the kids received their passports at check-in (a big hit for little ones who love collecting stamps). Things felt familiar until we crossed through the magical doors into the Toy Factory—then the surprises kicked in.

This year, the Toy Factory is bigger than ever. Instead of small groups, it now fits all the families in your time slot, creating a grander experience without losing the magic. My kids loved helping the elves make this year’s toy: Pip Squeak the Penguin. As for the elves, Whittle, Conker, and Wish put on a magical show — lots of singing, dancing and much more.

© Luke Dyson Mother Christmas treats children to a story after they've finished decorating their treats

After the Toy Factory, it was off to Mother Christmas’ kitchen, a staple of LaplandUK. But this year, instead of decorating gingerbread men, the kids were tasked with a new treat. I won’t spoil the surprise!

The Elven Village

Next up was the Elven Village, a highlight every year. We had about 90 minutes to soak it all in: unlimited ice skating on the frozen pond (huge hit), writing letters at Elva’s Post Office, and browsing the Elf Emporium for festive goodies. My youngest couldn’t resist Pixie Mixie’s sweetshop, while we enjoyed a hot chocolate at Pumpernickel’s restaurant.

© HELLO! Families can spend up to 90 minutes in the Elven Village

A pro tip: we always have our main meal after the visit. There’s a cozy pub five minutes away — The Rose by Nicholas James — and it's perfect for wrapping up the day. I book a table as soon as our LaplandUK tickets arrive, and it never disappoints. A roaring fire and comforting food — it’s the ideal spot to relive all the magical moments.

Meeting Father Christmas

The grand finale was, of course, meeting Father Christmas. The walk to his cabin is pure magic — snow-covered trees, reindeers sleeping, and cheeky elves guiding you along. Every year, this part feels fresh, and this year was no exception.

© HELLO! Father Christmas spent up to 15 minutes with us and made the grownups tear up

Father Christmas himself is the reason we keep coming back. He always knows the little details about our kids (thanks to the pre-visit questionnaire), making the experience deeply personal. This year, though, he went above and beyond. Alongside chatting about presents, he reminded my kids about the importance of love, kindness, and appreciating us, their parents, for making Christmas so special. I’ll admit, I teared up.

Final thoughts

Before we left, we stopped at the gift shop to collect our free photo — another must. My advice? Pose for all the pictures you can. The photo packages are reasonably priced, and the memories are worth it.

© HELLO! Exciting times inside Elva's Post Office

LaplandUK has always been magical, but this year’s changes have taken it up a notch. From the expanded Toy Factory to the new treat to decorate, it’s clear they’ve poured so much love into making it unforgettable.

© HELLO! My kids and I in the most magical place in the UK

If you’re heading there soon, you’re in for a treat. And if not? Don’t worry — tickets for next year go on sale soon. This is one tradition I can’t imagine skipping.