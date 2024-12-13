7 iconic movie homes where you can actually celebrate Christmas

Many of us have dreamed of celebrating Christmas in the magical homes from our favourite movies. Now, you can turn that dream into reality by staying in some of these iconic film locations.

From a charming English cottage in The Holiday to Home Alone 2's grand New York suite, these homes offer a slice of movie magic. Here are seven famous movie homes where you can celebrate the festive season.

© Columbia Pictures The Cottage from The Holiday The quintessentially English cottage that inspired The Holiday would be the perfect cosy retreat. However, the original Honeysuckle Cottage in Surrey isn't available to rent on Airbnb anymore. That said, there are plenty of similar properties that can be rented in the Surrey Hills for a true countryside escape.



Search on Rural Retreats and Cotswolds Hideaways for quaint period cottages with fireplaces, exposed beams, and idyllic surroundings. Perfect for a winter staycation inspired by Iris and Amanda's home swap adventure.



The McCallister House from Home Alone No Christmas list would be complete without the Home Alone house. The iconic red-brick Chicago home was available for a one-night Airbnb stay in December 2021, hosted by Buzz McCallister himself.



While the McCallister house isn't currently available (it's seemingly all booked up), you can explore similar rental options in the Chicago area. Keep an eye on Airbnb for updates on potential future bookings.



© Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer The 19th Century Victorian Home from A Christmas Story The Victorian home from A Christmas Story in Cleveland is now a fully restored guest house. Available through the A Christmas Story House and Museum, this nostalgic property is perfect for die-hard fans of the 1983 classic.



With nightly rates ranging from £310 to £3,000 depending on the season, this home can sleep up to six guests. Booking includes a complimentary tour of the museum across the street, filled with memorabilia from the film.



© 20th Century Fox The Grand Plaza Suite from Home Alone 2 Fancy staying in New York City's luxurious Plaza Hotel, just like Kevin McCallister in Home Alone 2? While the exact suite isn't available, The Plaza offers a variety of stunning rooms that capture the spirit of the film.



Prices vary depending on the season, so book early for your Christmas escape. Located just steps from Central Park, it's the ultimate festive destination.





© New Line Cinema Central Park Flat from Elf Buddy the Elf's adventures in Elf showcased some of New York City's most iconic landmarks, including a Central Park West apartment. You can book a similar apartment on Airbnb, with stunning views of the park.



Long-term stays are required (one-month minimum), but if you're planning an extended festive trip to NYC, this is a fantastic option. Imagine watching Christmas lights twinkle over Central Park from your window.



© Marvel Studios Tony Stark's Cabin from Avengers: Endgame Marvel fans can experience the serenity of Tony Stark's lakeside cabin from Avengers: Endgame. Located in Fairburn, Georgia, the cabin is available on Airbnb, offering a tranquil escape for up to six guests.



Prices start at £630 per night, and the property includes access to a private lake and hiking trails. Perfect for a peaceful holiday away from the hustle and bustle.



© Airbnb Swan House from Twilight Twilight fans can stay in the actual house where Bella Swan lived in the movies. Located in St. Helens, Oregon, the home is available on Airbnb and has been carefully decorated with details from the films.



Accommodating up to eight guests, the nightly rate ranges from £275 to £355. It's an unforgettable experience for fans of the saga, whether you're Team Edward or Team Jacob.



From cosy cottages to luxurious city apartments, these iconic movie homes offer the chance to make your Christmas extra special.

Search on Airbnb, Rural Retreats, Cotswolds Hideaways, or official property websites to book your perfect festive retreat.

