Mariah Carey, 55, holds hands with rumored new beau as she celebrates breaking Christmas record

The Queen of Christmas strikes again! Mariah Carey has broken another record, topping the Hot 100 for a record-breaking 17th week with her Christmas smash "All I Want For Christmas Is You" – and in the same week that she teased a hot new romance.

The 55-year-old was pictured on December 22 in Aspen, Colorado, with Anderson.Paak, with the pair arriving hand-in-hand to Catch Steak for a romantic dinner.

Anderson – real name Brandon Paak Anderson – is 38 and is an eight-time Grammy winner, rapper and producer.

Pictures showed Anderson keeping a close hand on Mariah as security walked her from the car, with Mariah wearing a big smile alongside her camel-colored tweed winter coat with faux fur trim, a matching mini skirt and cropped white tee.

© Backgrid Newly single Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak are spotted arriving hand-in-hand at Catch Steak

The following day she took to Instagram to repost a photograph of herself that had been shared on Billboard’s Instagram celebrating the music news.

"This is amazing!!!! Will never ever ever ever ever take this for granted," she captioned the post on her Stories. "Merry early Christmas!!!!"

© Instagram Mariah Carey shares news of record-breaking achievement

Mariah has been enjoying her time in Aspen since ending her Christmas tour; the day prior to dinner she turned heads while visiting Gucci’s Aspen boutique wearing a $17,000 outfit straight from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection.

The mom-of-two embraced the season in a coordinated ensemble that featured a chunky rib wool cardigan adorned with shimmering rainbow-colored fringe detailing and a matching sleeveless mini dress. The superstar paired the look with white snow boots, a white beanie and aviator sunglasses.

Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas

Mariah spends most Christmases in the snow town in Colorado with her teenage twins Monroe and Moroccan, and her decision to debut a blossoming new romance comes after her split in 2023 with partner Bryan Tanaka, with whom she had spent every Christmas with in Aspen since 2016.

Clues of a break-up began to circulate when the dancer was noticeably absent from the trip last year, and he then took to Instagram to confirm that he and Mariah had split up, sharing that it was an amicable and a mutual decision.

Mariah's most high-profile relationship was with rapper and TV presenter, Nick Cannon, whom she wed in 2008. They welcomed their twins in 2011, however, by 2014, the pair had split and they finalized their divorce in 2016.