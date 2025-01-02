An off-season break in Cornwall was the perfect reset for busy family life

As our motley crew of family members wound our way towards narrow Cornish lanes, anticipation built with every turn. Our party of eight – myself and my husband, our 16-year-old son, my father, my two brothers with their wives, and a six-month-old baby - were all in desperate need of a retreat from the bustle of a busy and difficult year.

© @Classic Cottage 2024 A party of eight in a house on a hill...

All descending on this remote part of Bodmin Moor from different parts of the country, our trips were spent on WhatsApp, keeping each other abreast of good pit stops and bad traffic, and secretly wondering if we were all going to kill each other, cooped up in a house on a remote hill together for one whole week!

The moment we arrived at Far View, we breathed a sigh of relief. The first impression was one of sheer space, this was no ordinary holiday rental; this was a sanctuary designed for large family gatherings. Upstairs, downstairs, and across various wings there was plenty of space to avoid each other as well as to get together for movie nights and dinners. The communal areas were positioned to take full advantage of the breathtaking views (I was assured they were picture perfect, though we arrived after dark, so had to take my brother’s word for it for now). But while outside was dark and mysterious, inside was warm and cosy, and once a fire had been lit, we spent our first evening in a flurry of excitement, choosing rooms and exploring every nook and cranny of our temporary home.

Even in October you can enjoy the outside kitchen

The property boasted six bedrooms, more than enough to comfortably accommodate our entire party. My father had his privacy in a ground-floor bedroom, located quietly off the dining room. One brother and his wife and baby took on the ground floor suite of rooms, right on the other side of the kitchen. Perfectly quiet for sleeping babes, and also perfectly removed from the rest of us should the sleeping babe wake up! There was a double room and a king for my family unit - husband and I sharing the family bathroom (with beautiful roll top bath and shower) with our teenager. And a separate suite with a huge walk in shower was left for my other brother and his wife.

© @Classic Cottage 2024 One of the rooms had a huge walk-in shower!

Having taken in an enormous Sainsbury’s delivery, we made a quick meal and caught up round the fire, discussing plans for the week ahead. It wasn’t until the following morning that the true magic of Far View revealed itself to me. The awe-inspiring view took my breath away the moment I stepped down from the bedroom. Floor to ceiling windows revealed the uninterrupted vista, across unspoilt Cornish countryside, no sign of civilisation at all. I made myself a cup of tea, popped on my trainers and stepped outside to explore.

© @Classic Cottage 2024 Morning views were not too bad...

As I made my way to the edge of the garden, movement caught my eye. Two deer, startled by my presence, bounded away through the misty trees. A moment of magic that set the tone for the holiday. Over the coming days, we fell into a rhythm that balanced exploration with relaxation. Mornings often began with impromptu yoga sessions on the terrace, the provided mats coming in handy, the panoramic views serving as the most spectacular of backdrops. Despite the season, we were blessed with surprisingly mild weather, allowing us to make full use of the outdoor spaces, including the fabulous outdoor kitchen. The property's isolated location proved to be one of its greatest assets.

Starting the day with some yoga

The peace was profound, broken only by the rush of the nearby river which could be heard when the wind blew in our direction. It was a big change for most of us, living in various urban environments, and one that we adapted to willingly and quickly. We spent a few days exploring the walks literally on our doorstop. But when we wanted, we were in easy reach of the area's tourist attractions, easily positioned to explore the best of Cornwall. A short drive took us to Padstow for lunch at RickStein’s. The afternoon spent on a sea walk through the dunes, having caught the ferry to Rock across the estuary.

Local walk to Rough Tor

One of the highlights of our trip was a cycling expedition along the Camel Trail. Renting bikes in Dunmere, where Explore By Bike have a huge range of family-friendly options and a free carpark next to a fab pub, we set off along the old railway line towards Padstow. The trail wound through woodland and alongside the estuary, offering glimpses of wildlife and breathtaking views at every turn. Our 16-year-old raced ahead, finding afternoon tea spots and even a creperie on route. While we didn't have time to visit on this trip, we made a mental note for future visits to stop at the vineyard along the trail, a common stop off just before returning to the bike hire shop. The idea of sipping a glass of royally approved wine (the Camel Valley Vineyard has been awarded a royal warrant this year) as the sun sets across the stunning countryside, is too good to miss. But while our time keeping got the better of us this year, there is a reason to return.

The Camel Trail is a fabulous, car-free cycle route

After busy days either scrambling around the local hills and valleys, or exploring tourist spots further afield, we were always pleased to get home. It would be quite possible to never leave Far View’s grounds for a week and have plenty to do. The house proved to be as well-equipped as it was spacious - the kitchen boasted two ovens, three fridges, and a freezer large enough to store provisions for our large family.

Family walk around the local area

For entertainment, we were spoilt for choice. A wide selection of board games kept everyone amused during quieter moments. The baby of the group was particularly well catered for, with everything from a high chair to age-appropriate toys available. One evening, we decided to take advantage of the property's cinema experience. We set up our chairs in the sitting room, prepared popcorn, and pulled down the screen that sits just inside the bi-fold doors.

© @Classic Cottage 2024 The evenings were warm and cosy with lots of entertainment

One thing to be aware of is the unreliable broadband signal. In this day and age, even on holiday, many of us feel the need to stay connected and the patchy internet connection made this challenging at times. On the plus side, the baby alarm did always work, and in the end, what initially felt like an inconvenience turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

Forced to disconnect, we found ourselves more present, more engaged with each other and our surroundings. We even did a real life murder mystery game one night around our huge dining table, feasting on a meal of homemade pizza and red wine! As our week drew to a close, we found ourselves wishing it could continue. Any worries about a multigenerational get together had long evaporated, and we felt rested, calm and refreshed.

For families or groups of friends looking for a Cornish getaway that offers space, tranquility, and easy access to the area's many attractions, Far View is hard to beat. Its isolated location provides peace and privacy, while its proximity to towns like Padstow means you're never far from civilisation when you need it. Cornwall off season is a real gem, and we will be back.

Far View can sleep up to 14 people plus 4 cots, and can be rented from £1903 a week.