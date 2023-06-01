Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo takes to Instagram during royal wedding to share personal photos

The property mogul shared some rare personal photographs from the couple's trip to Jordan for Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has shared some personal photos from his trip to Jordan for Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding.

The property developer, who runs interiors specialist company Banda Property, shared some beautiful snapshots of his romantic getaway with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter on Instagram. Edoardo, 39, and Beatrice, 34, jetted into Jordan's capital Amman ahead of the ceremony and seemed intent on making the most of their trip.

The couple visited several major tourist sites and even enjoyed a camel ride in the desert.

The father-of-two – who raises daughter Sienna, one, with Beatrice and seven-year-old son Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, with his ex Dara Huang – got suited and booted for the wedding reception, holding his wife's hand as the pair made a grand entrance together.

© Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a series of personal photos from their trip to Amman

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice looked breathtakingly beautiful in a dazzling Needle & Thread dress.

The baby blue, tiered gown with ethereal tulle sleeves and intricate beading detailing was perfectly accessorised with a black sash and a matching hair bow – so cute!

© Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi It seems Edoardo and Princess Beatrice even enjoyed a camel ride

The couple are expected to attend the state banquet this evening, too.

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan proudly watched as their son was wed during an Islamic marriage ceremony known as a “katb ktab” held in a gazebo in the garden of the Zahran Palace and conducted by the Royal Hashemite Court Imam Dr Ahmed Al Khalaileh.

© Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Princess Beatrice and her husband enjoyed all the sights

Jordan's ruling monarch and his wife greeted the guests when they arrived and warmly shook hands and kissed the prince and princess, with Prince William nodding his head as a mark of respect when he met the king and Princess Kate curtseying.

Kate wore a blush pink gown by Elie Saab, the Lebanese designer chosen by the bride for her traditional white wedding gown, which was custom-made and boasted a beautiful long train.

© Jordan Pix Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein depart Zahran palace following their wedding

Other prominent guests in attendance were King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame and US First Lady Jill Biden.

© RCH JO Princess Beatrice went hand-in-hand with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

