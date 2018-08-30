Travel

See the cutest photos of celebs and their children on holiday: Holly Willoughby, Alex Jones and more

...
See the cutest photos of celebs and their children on holiday: Holly Willoughby, Alex Jones and more
You're reading

See the cutest photos of celebs and their children on holiday: Holly Willoughby, Alex Jones and more

1/13
Next

Backpackers' guide to South America – 7 destinations you don't want to miss
1-holly-willoughby-son-chester
Photo: © Instagram

Summer will soon be over, but these celebrity parents have all been making the most of the school holidays by whisking their children off to an array of beautiful destinations - and sharing the cutest photos in the process! Take a look back at a summer of fun for the likes of Holly Willoughby, Emma Willis, Frankie Bridge and more...

RELATED: See more celebrity holidays here

Holly Willoughby:

Holly Willoughby and her children have been spending the summer in Portugal, hanging out with everyone from her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield to her sister Kelly, and they've been having the best time! One photo posted by the TV presenter showed her youngest son, Chester, posing and admiring his shadow. "Peter-rad-pan..." she captioned the photo, which offered a rare glimpse at the three-year-old.

2-Holly-Willoughby-daughter-Belle-hair
Photo: © Instagram

Earlier in the week, Holly had also given fans a rare look at her daughter Belle, who had her hair styled into braids by stylist Ciler Peksah. The youngster looked adorable dressed in a unicorn print dress as she stood alongside two friends who also wore their hair in plaits.

3-emma-willis-children-rare-photo
Photo: © Instagram

Emma Willis:

Matt and Emma Willis went on a family holiday to Ibiza earlier in the summer, with the TV presenter sharing a rare photo alongside all three of her children - Isabelle, eight, Ace, five, and Trixie-Grace, two -  as they relaxed on the beach.

4-alex-jones-rare-photo-son-teddy
Photo: © Instagram

Alex Jones:

She may not have jetted away on holiday, but The One Show host Alex Jones still treated her son Teddy to some fun family days out - including a trip to Ruislip Lido Railway, where he got to indulge his latest passion for trains!

5-stacey-solomon-with-sons-on-holiday
Photo: © Instagram

Stacey Solomon:

Stacey was the picture of happiness as she posed with her two sons Zachary and Leighton while on holiday. While all seemed picture-perfect, the Loose Women panellist revealed the lengths it took to take the snap. She wrote on Instagram: "Sunsets and silliness. When you look pretty calm and happy, but the truth is u had to grab your babies and put them into an armlock to get this picture, it's one of about a thousand!"

6-Frankie-Bridge-holiday-photo-Bermuda
Photo: © Instagram

Frankie Bridge:

Frankie, her husband Wayne and their sons Carter and Parker enjoyed a little taste of home in Bermuda when they stumbled upon these London phone boxes. "You can take the family out of London, but you can't take the London out of the family," she captioned this sweet shot.

7-Emma-Bunton-son-Tate-holiday
Photo: © Instagram

Emma Bunton:

Emma Bunton couldn't resist sharing a photo of her youngest son from their family holiday in Greece.. The Spice Girls singer delighted her followers by posting a snap of Tate, seven, paddling in the sea at their sun-soaked destination."So beautiful #familytimes #besttimes #notcominghome," Emma captioned the snap.

8-Coleen-Nolan-Ciara-Majorca
Photo: © Instagram

Coleen Nolan:

Fans couldn't get over the resemblance when Coleen Nolan shared a photo alongside her teenage daughter Ciara from their holiday in Majorca. "This girl… @ciarafensome. Another great holiday with my gorgeous girl! #mallorca #memories #unconditionallove," the Loose Women star wrote.

9-Gary-Barlow-daughter-Emily
Photo: © Instagram

Gary Barlow:

Proud dad Gary Barlow posted a holiday photo with his teenage daughter Emily to celebrate her GCSE results in late August. "We're all so proud of you," the Take That singer captioned the photo, which showed him standing alongside his mum and daughter.

10-Gary-Barlow-son-Daniel-holiday
Photo: © Instagram

Gary also enjoyed some quality time with his son Daniel during their trip to Bali. Posting a photo of himself and the 18-year-old practicing yoga together, the singer said: "Not only an amazing son but also my mate and my training partner."

11-Fearne-Cotton-daughter-honey
Photo: © Instagram

Fearne Cotton:

Fearne Cotton's daughter Honey looked adorable as she sat on the beach with an ice cream in Ibiza - wearing designs from her mum's Boots Mini Club collection of course! "Pastel poppet," Fearne wrote on Instagram.

12-Tom-Fletcher-sons-Cornwall
Photo: © Instagram

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher:

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher enjoyed one last holiday with sons Buzz and Buddy before the arrival of their third child, going on a staycation to Cornwall. "Beach boys," Tom captioned this adorable snap of himself and his sons running along the beach.

13-mark-owen-family
Photo: © Instagram

Mark Owen:

He's notoriously private, but Mark Owen paid a sweet tribute to his family when he shared a rare photo of his wife Emma Ferguson walking on the beach with their two daughters, calling them: "My girl band." Mark and Emma share little girls Fox, six, and 10-year-old Willow alongside their son, 12-year-old Elwood.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries