Celebrity couples on their Christmas holidays: St Barts, Maldives & Australia!

Stars' fabulous festive breaks

This is where Pippa and Carole Middleton spent Christmas
While we're stuck indoors eating turkey sandwiches, watching telly and playing yet another game of charades, many of those lucky celebrities are sunning themselves on a picture-perfect beach in stunning far-flung locations with their loved ones. Jealous, us? Yes, we are. With the weather chilly in much of Europe, one has to travel further to find a warm beach holiday in December – think the Caribbean, Australia, the Maldives and an African safari. Want to know who has gone where? Read on!

 

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews

 

Can we have Vogue's life please? The beautiful model and her former Made in Chelsea star husband Spencer are currently relaxing with their son Theodore in the idyllic Caribbean island of St Barts. Vogue posted on her Instagram: "Christmas Day was very different to our usual. It’s so nice that we get to come out to St Barths every second year. I hope everyone had a really lovely day, I must admit I’m missing my Stephens day sambo."

 

The couple were in good company on St Barts – the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews (brother of Spencer) joined them with Pippa's parents Carole and Michael. Imagine the dinner chat!

 

See more star holiday snaps below…

Myleene Klass and Simon Motson

 

Myleene and Simon welcomed their first baby together in August, an adorable little boy called Apollo, and celebrated Christmas in the most incredible way – in the dream destination of the Maldives. Also joined by Myleene's daughters Ava, 12, and Hero, eight, from her marriage to Graham Quinn, the family look to be having an incredible time together.

Myleene posted: "Merry Xmas to you and your loved ones. I still cannot believe I have Apollo in my arms and this is what my family now looks like this Christmas. We all agree, this little boy is the most amazing gift we’ve been blessed with. I wish you love at this time. I hope wherever you are, whoever you’re with, that you have peace in your life. Merry Xmas from our little tribe X."

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg

 

Strictly dancer Dianne and her YouTube star boyfriend Joe are living it up in Dianne's home country of Australia this festive period. The couple have shared several photos of their amazing holiday with their Instagram fans, revealing their dreamy beach days and travels around Western Australia. Dianne shared a snap of the pair sharing an ice cream, writing: "What’s yours is mine and what’s mine is yours even choc mint ice cream! That’s true love."

Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts

 

Handsome Strictly dancer Giovanni is taking a well-earned break following the end of the ballroom dancing show. The star has jetted off to a mysterious sunny location with his Pussycat Dolls girlfriend Ashley Roberts, with the couple both sharing snaps of themselves chilling out in a swimming pool. Ashley wrote: "It’s 33 degrees and I’m sippin on them coconuts. Merry Christmas."

 

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Škorjanec

 

Not a sunny beach break, but a romantic getaway nonetheless! Strictly dancer couple Janette and Aljaz have jetted off to Slovenia for a cosy winter retreat at luxury glaming Chocolate Village in Maribor. The resort is only three miles from the nearest ski lift, meaning the pair can enjoy a day's skiing should they fancy. Fitness shouldn't be a problem for these two after a season of Strictly!

Rio and Kate Ferdinand

 

Newlyweds Rio and Kate have also flown out to the white sands of the Maldives for Christmas and posted a super fun photo on Kate's Instagram page. Posing together on the beach, she wrote: "2018 ➡ 2019 no handstands this year as we have a broken arm 😫Merry Christmas everyone. Hope you have all had a fabulous day." Oh dear, Rio's oldest son has a plaster cast on his arm – get well soon!

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas

 

Glamorous Catherine is enjoying a safari with her husband, actor Michael Douglas and their children Dylan and Carys in Botswana, Africa. The Entrapment star has shared several beautiful photos and clips of their time in game reserves, spotting elephants, rhino and hippos. In one clip, we see Catherine dressed in her hat and sunnies as she follows Michael over a skywalk bridge. One follower reminisced: "Romancing the stone…" We may have to watch this again now!

 

