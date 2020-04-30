Aberdeenshire, Scotland - The Queen
The Queen is currently self-isolating in Windsor, but we imagine she'll be missing Balmoral Castle, where she often spends the summer with her husband, Prince Philip. Princess Eugenie has previously said that her grandmother is "most happy there," so we're betting that the Queen will be traveling to Scotland once lockdown ends.
Speaking with her former press secretary Dickie Arbiter, it seems the place is a "home from home" for the Queen. "She has been going there regularly from the middle to the end of July right through to the beginning of October since she came to the throne," Dickie told HELLO!: "It's just home from home, a place where she can just get away from it all, putting her feet up and give her the chance to just enjoy two months of holiday.