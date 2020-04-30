﻿
8 travel destinations celebrities will book post lockdown

In need of travel inspiration post-lockdown?

Megan Bull
mark-wright-holiday
Photo: © Instagram
Once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted, we reckon these jet-setting celebs will be heading off on holiday to work on their tans. Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan love nothing more than packing their bags for a sunshine break and the likes of Peter Andre, George Clooney and Sir Elton John have luxury holiday homes waiting for them around the world. In need of some post-lockdown travel inspiration? We've rounded up a list of stunning destinations loved by celebrities.  

Mallorca, Spain - Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

Come summer you'll often find Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan living their best lives on the Spanish island of Mallorca. Recently posting a throwback photo from one of their latest trips on Instagram, Mark wrote: "Missing times like these. With my nearest and dearest in my favorite place. Missing one key player in this pic...W #family #holiday." 

amanda-holden
Photo: © Instagram
The Maldives  - Amanda Holden 

Back in January, Amanda Holden stunned her Instagram fans by sharing several gorgeous snaps of her sun-soaked break in the Maldives. Vacationing alongside her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Hollie, 7, and Lexi, 14, the BGT judge clearly enjoyed her stay at the luxury five-star hotel Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa which is located on Fasmendhoo Island. We have a sneaking suspicion that the radio and TV star will be eager to return to the stunning destination. 

elton-john
Photo: © Rex
Nice, Italy - Sir Elton John 

Sir Elton John is currently self-isolating at his home in Los Angeles, alongside his husband David Furnish and their sons Zachary and Leighton. Once lockdown ends, we predict he'll be eager to head off to his £15million mansion in Nice where he often holidays during the summer with celebrity friends including Neil Patrick Harris and the Beckhams. 

The Rocketman singer bought the property in the nineties and revealed he let Prince Harry and Meghan stay there in summer 2019 for a peaceful break with their son Archie. Set up high in the hills of Mount Boron, Castel Mont-Alban overlooks Nice and the French Riviera, and has an outdoor swimming pool, while the inside is reportedly filled with priceless artwork from Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein.

peter-andre-cyprus-holiday-home
Photo: © Instagram
Cyprus, Spain - Peter Andre

These last few months have no doubt been tough on Peter Andre, whose wife Emily has been working as a doctor on the frontlines for the NHS. Luckily, the singer can whisk his family away to their holiday home in Cyprus post-lockdown. The property has its own private swimming pool and sprawling lawns, perfect for keeping Peter's children Junior, Princess, Amelia, and Theo entertained.  

the-queen-balmoral
Aberdeenshire, Scotland - The Queen 

The Queen is currently self-isolating in Windsor, but we imagine she'll be missing Balmoral Castle, where she often spends the summer with her husband, Prince Philip. Princess Eugenie has previously said that her grandmother is "most happy there," so we're betting that the Queen will be traveling to Scotland once lockdown ends. 

Speaking with her former press secretary Dickie Arbiter, it seems the place is a "home from home" for the Queen. "She has been going there regularly from the middle to the end of July right through to the beginning of October since she came to the throne," Dickie told HELLO!: "It's just home from home, a place where she can just get away from it all, putting her feet up and give her the chance to just enjoy two months of holiday.

george-clooney
Photo: © Rex
Lake Como, Italy - Amal and George Clooney

George and Amal Clooney usually spend their summers at their Lake Como residence, Villa L'Oleandra, so we can see them setting off for Italy once travel restrictions are lifted. The beautiful property is said to have 25 rooms, a swimming pool, gym, and tennis court, and is where the A-list couple hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a mini-break in summer 2018.

robbie-ayda
Photo: © Splash
Malibu, US - Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

The former X Factor judges divide their time between London and Los Angeles and recently spent a reported £15.9million on a mansion in Malibu. The spacious residence spans 3,592-square-foot over three storeys, with a gourmet kitchen featuring a breakfast bar and separate dining area, as well as a master bedroom suite with its own custom spa bath and private ocean-view terrace. One lockdown ends, we imagine Robbie and Ayda will be packing their bags and heading for a much-needed vacation in California.

richard-branson
Photo: © Rex
British Virgin Islands, Caribbean - Richard Branson

Virgin boss Richard Branson owns Necker Island, a 74-acre island in the British Virgin Islands that he has transformed into an exclusive resort. The entrepreneur has previously said that: "Necker Island is my home and favorite hideaway" - so we're guessing he'll be jetting off to his private paradise in the future.

