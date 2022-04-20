12 stunning self-catering holidays in Europe - perfect for the whole family In partnership with Wyndham Residences

Looking for the ultimate self-catering holiday in Europe, but not quite sure where to start? Our guide to destinations that are perfect for families and couples alike will put you on the right track.

From a summer or winter getaway with your nearest and dearest (whether that’s parents, kids, grandparents or your other half), we’ve found 12 enviable holidays that will allow you to spend some fun-filled quality time with loved ones. Which destination will you pick?

Costa del Sol, Spain: Self-catering holidays

Beautiful Costa del Sol is home to plenty of Blue Flag beaches, making it the perfect summer getaway destination for families and couples alike.

Wyndham Grand Residences Costa del Sol

Ideal for those looking for a lavish break, Wyndham Grand Residences Costa del Sol is situated between glitzy Marbella and the city of Malaga. It offers up numerous luxury apartments offering one, two, and three bedroom accommodation, all boasting elegant interiors. But best of all: all apartments come complete with a jacuzzi or glass plunge pool overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

Foodies will also be pleased to know that the residence has numerous restaurants under its remit, plus cocktail and poolside bars. Now that’s food for thought!

Book from £140 per night here

Wyndham Residences Costa del Sol

One for the families, Wyndham Residences Costa del Sol combines elegance with fun, and has all the facilities that you need for your family holiday abroad. From a kids’ club to a fitness centre, a swimming pool and access to tennis courts, there’s plenty of options keep each family member entertained.

Nearby, you can explore the dolphinarium at Selwo Marina (a favourite with children!), or have a ride on the Teleferico cable car. Plenty of options to make special holiday memories.

Book from £90 per night here

Ramada Residences Costa del Sol

Stunning sub-tropical gardens surround this residence, and the homely self-catering apartments is perfect for both short and long-term stays. Comfortably furnished to make you feel truly settled, the apartment options range from a studio to a three-bed, complete with full room amenities and WiFi.

Costa del Sol is also renowned for its proximity to golf courses, and a stay at Ramada Residences puts you in the perfect location to practice your swing!

Book from £75 per night here

Ramada Hotel & Suites Costa del Sol

Families who to love to lounge by the pool will enjoy this self-catering stay, which has a lovely swimming pool area surrounded by loungers. Whilst mum and dad enjoy some much-deserved R&R, the kids will be kept entertained at the kids’ club, which has a bursting events programme.

The Ramada Hotel & Suites accommodation is set within landscaped gardens which cater to families of up to 6 per apartment. Alfresco à la carte dining and an around-the-world buffet are some of the delicious dining options available.

Book from £60 per night here

Tenerife, Spain: Self-catering holidays

An ideal destination for those looking to travel between April and October, Tenerife stays warm even during the winter months. With plenty to see and do, add this hotspot to your travel list!

Wyndham Residences Costa Adeje

Located on the sunny south side of Tenerife, this family-friendly residence boasts both mountain and sea views. A large, curved pool for adults adjoins the kids' pool, with both surrounded by comfortable sun loungers. Accommodation options at Wyndham Residences Costa Adeje range from one, two and three-bedroom apartments which boast breath-taking ocean views and private hot tubs for the deluxe and superior accommodation suites. Could you even ask for more?

Book from £90 per night here

Wyndham Residences Golf del Sur

Situated in the green oasis of Golf del Sur, guests staying at this delightful resort will enjoy views of the impressive Mount Teide (your Instagram will thank you). The residences are situated in a peaceful location, yet just a mere 20 minutes away you’ll find lively bars, pubs and international restaurants which are perfect for exploring in the evenings.

Alternatively, at Wyndham Residences Golf del Sur to watch the resort's live evening entertainment, which ranges from jazz, rock and soul performers, flamenco evenings, tribute shows and more.

Book from £90 per night here

Ramada Residences Costa Adeje

Close to the tourist hotspot of Playa de las Americas, Ramada Residences brings a relaxed family vibe, complete with sweeping ocean views. For self-catering accommodation, there’s a choice of studios as well as one and two-bedroom residences with fully equipped kitchens, living spaces and terraces.

Nearby, you can bask in the glorious Spanish sun at the beach or explore hidden towns and villages.

Book from £75 per night here

Aegean Coast, Turkey: Self-catering holidays

The Aegean Coast is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in Europe, as well as historic sites where you can soak up the culture of Turkey.

Wyndham Residences Kusadasi Golf & Spa

One for the golfing enthusiasts, Wyndham Residences Kusadasi Golf & Spa boasts an 18-hole golf course on its doorstep which will no doubt keep dad entertained! Children can make memories at the on-stire small aqua park and tennis courts, whilst mum can unwind in the spa with a sauna and Turkish baths.

Book from £60 per night here

Ramada Residences Milas Bozbuk

Offering super value for a self-catering holiday, this residence has the wow factor with its very own beach club. Set near the crystal waters of the Aegean Sea, this location is perfect for both couples and families alike.

During a stay at Ramada Residences Milas Bozbuk, we recommend a visit to the season town of Altinkum, as well as Bozbuk Bay (which you can see from your balcony!).

Book from £60 per night here

Austria: Self-catering holidays

A top-notch destination for skiers, snowboarders, hikers, or those looking for something a little different this year, Austria will be your new holiday playground.

Ramada Residences Saalfelden

Located in the Austrian Alps, this traditionally Alpine designed residence is truly picture-perfect. Book a stay at the Ramada Residences Saalfelden apartments in the summer to enjoy a scenic bike ride or hike.

Alternatively, stay during the winter season to take advantage of the snow and go skiing or tobogganing – plus don’t forget a trip to the festive Christmas markets in Salzburg.

Book from £60 per night here

Scotland: Self-catering holidays

Scotland is home to an array of landscapes, from mountains to lochs, and rivers to woodlands – your dreamy staycation awaits.

Wyndham Duchally Country Estate

An ideal base for any holiday to Scotland, the Wyndham Duchally Country Estate is home to hotel rooms and 55 gorgeous lodges, which can accommodate four, six or eight guests. Set within 27 acres of parkland, there’s plenty of opportunity to explore the great outdoors, or you can stay nestled in the comfort of the estate and relax in the jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, and spa.

Book from £125 per night here

Cornwall: Self-catering holidays

Cornwall is perfect for a short break, spa weekend or longer family holiday, thanks to its pretty beaches and wild moorlands.

Wyndham Trenython Manor

The award-winning Wyndham Trenython Manor dates back to 1872 and has since been given a new lease of life whilst maintaining all of its historic character. With hotel room and self-catering lodge living available, you can pick and choose which accommodation is right for you.

Younger members of the family can explore the manor’s delightful woodland play area, whilst adults can indulge in some restorative treatments using natural aromatherapy oils at the manor’s Templespa.

Book from £80 per night here

A stay with one of the residences above offers full flexibility and is COVID safe with Wyndham Residences Count On Us programme.