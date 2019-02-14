Want your flower girl to look like Princess Charlotte? You need to see this Ok, these dresses are super cute...

We've never seen a flower girl who looks quite as cute as Princes Charlotte. The gorgeous daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been a flower girl on two occasions now and each time she has made us go all heart eye over her outfits. Back in 2017, the young royal stole the show at her auntie Pippa Middleton's wedding in the cutest dress by Pepa & Company. Charlotte's cute cream frock featured a Victorian twist - it had voluminous sleeves, a Peter Pan neckline and pretty ribbon detail. She even had a lovely flower crown made from gypsophila.

Princess Charlotte looked adoarble at the wedding of Pippa Middleton

If you are getting married and are wondering what to dress your flower girls in - head to Ghost asap. The high end brand has a selection of little dresses that look just like Princess Charlotte's.

Ghost has the most beautful flower girl dresses with a royal edge

And what's more, in the campaign shots, the model is a dead ringer for the sister of Prince George and Prince Louis. There are twenty dresses available, and they come fully-lined and are cut from a luxury satin fabric.

£95, Ghost

What's more, they come in five different shades from mint green to blush pink, so matter what colour scheme you have - there will be a frock for your bride tribe. They have the same Victorian-style look and have large bows at the back as well and are available in ages 2-10.

£95, Ghost

And who can forget just a year later in 2018 when Charlotte was a flower girl for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding?

MORE: The best wedding perfumes for your big day

The Princess wore a custom-made white silk dress by Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller ( who also designed Meghan's gown) and all eyes were on the three-year-old who made everyone smile when she cheekily poked her tongue out at the crowd as she entered the chapel.

READ: 10 of the most beautiful royal wedding hair and makeup looks