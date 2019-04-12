Hugh Jackman shares hilarious throwback to celebrate 23rd wedding anniversary The Greatest Showman star treated his fans to a new photo

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness celebrated 23 years of marriage on Thursday, and The Greatest Showman actor shared the best photo in honour of the occasion. The 50-year-old posted a throwback photo of himself and Deborra-Lee with chocolate cake smeared over their teeth, writing: “Happy anniversary,” adding the hashtag he has created especially for his wife, “#mydebs.”

The Australian actor married his wife on 11 April 1996, after meeting on the set of the drama Corelli the previous year. Hugh has previously said he knew within two weeks of meeting Deborra that they would be together for the rest of their lives, and proposed just four months later.

Hugh Jackman shared a throwback photo for his wedding anniversary

The doting husband has previously posted wedding photos in honour of their anniversary and Valentine’s Day, showing how he opted to wear a smart white suit while his bride wore an off-the-shoulder white gown and statement choker necklace.

Hugh has made no secret of his devotion to Deborra, who is 13 years his senior, and previously said he feels lucky to have met her before his successful film and television career had begun. "I really think it helps that we were together before any of that," he said on the Today Show in 2018. "So we've been on this unbelievable journey, places we never thought we'd go to and we've done it together."

The couple married in April 1996

The couple established some ground rules to ensure their marriage stays strong, which includes never spending more than two weeks apart. Which may mean that Deborra and their two children, Oscar and Ava, join Hugh on the road when he embarks on his solo tour across the UK, Europe and America in May and June.

Hugh will perform songs from some of his biggest film and theatre roles in the shows, including hits from The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables.

