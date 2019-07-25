Amy Dowden celebrates relationship milestone ahead of Strictly commitments We cannot wait!

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has made an exciting announcement - her wedding to fiancé Ben Jones is one year today! Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the professional dancer shared a gorgeous snap with her partner alongside this sweet caption: "A year until we say 'I do'. #excitingtimes #cantwait #somuchtodo #haventevensentsavethedates." The sweet message comes shortly before Amy is set to reunite with her Strictly castmates for the next series of the hit BBC show.

"The official countdown to the big day has begun! One year today," she said in her Instagram Stories. "Hopefully the sun will be shining like it is today. Maybe not so hot… But I'm so excited. Are you excited Ben?" To which, Ben replied: "Woooo! Very." Amy, 27, then quipped: "That's 'very excited' for Ben, trust me." Revealing that there's so much planning to do, she added: "We still have a lot to do but loving all the organising. We've still got to do all the flowers, the photography and of course, the save the dates. I haven't even done that yet but I am going to get on it. Anyway, we're off to sunny Bournemouth – it's going to be a very exciting day and year ahead."

READ: Strictly star Amy Dowden's fiance to join her on tour

Amy announced her engagement to Ben last year after he popped the question during a party on New Year's Eve. Chatting to HELLO! in March, Amy revealed that she would like her partner to join the upcoming series of Strictly. "We would love for Ben to do Strictly," she confessed. "If that opportunity did come up it would be amazing. He's my biggest supporter." However, she added that she couldn't see it happening for a while, explaining: "We're just doing what we're doing right now."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly shares rare photo of her parents on milestone wedding anniversary

The dancing couple were once the British National Dance Champions, with Amy also being one of the highest-ranking Ballroom and Latin American professional dancers in the UK. She made her debut on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, partnering with comedian Brian Conley and then Danny John-Jules the following year.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.