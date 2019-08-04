Exclusive photos! Inside Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch's beautiful wedding The couple tied the knot in a stunning Italian ceremony

Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch were surrounded by their loved ones when tied the knot at a stunning Italian wedding last weekend. In this week's HELLO! Magazine, Leona exclusively shares her romantic wedding album after tying the knot at Sting's stunning 16th century estate in Tuscany. The singer, songwriter and actress married German-born creative director Dennis on 27 July, watched by 180 friends and family members, including Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan and The Voice winner Jermain Jackman, who sang at the ceremony.

Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch got married in Sting's stunning home in Tuscany (Photos: La Dichosa)

"It was just the most beautiful day, full of love," Leona tells HELLO! "It was so special to be able to bring together everyone we love. There were a lot of tears." For the ceremony, the bride wore a gorgeous full-length white gown by Israeli designer Mira Zwillinger before changing into a blush pink embellished tulle gown for dinner and a crystal jumpsuit for a party that kicked on until 7am and featured a drag queen and tattoo artist.

Leona Lewis got married in a beautiful ceremony in Italy

While the ceremony was supposed to take place outside, it was moved inside at the last minute when a huge electrical storm took everyone by surprise – something the couple believe was a sign from Dennis’s father Lutz, who sadly died three weeks before the wedding. Telling HELLO how being inside the chapel brought everyone closer together, Leona says: "I feel like we were meant to be in that space." Adds Dennis: "There couldn't have been more of a sign. Dad made sure we all knew he was there."

Leona, who won The X Factor in 2006, had invited Simon Cowell to the wedding but he was busy filming Britain's Got Talent. "He really wanted to be there," Leona said. "Simon is a very good friend of mine, I love him. We've been hanging out a lot this year and he has always been so supportive. He's such a good guy and he has his family now, which is beautiful to see." Simon told HELLO! "I'm really thrilled for Leona and Dennis, Leona is such a great person and I wish them all the best for their journey ahead."

Leona looked stunning on her wedding day (Photos: La Dichosa)

Sting and Trudie's villa also features a cypress-lined driveway, lakes, woods, a five-acre kitchen garden, olive and orange trees, a vineyard and views of rolling hills, the 865-acre estate, which has been a haven for Sting, Trudie, and their family since 1997, is undeniably grand. It also boasts an outdoor pool, a giant chessboard on the terrace and a dining room with a frescoed ceiling. Last week, Leona and Dennis revealed the special reason behind their choice of wedding venue, with the new bride explaining: "We wanted to marry somewhere that felt like home and that’s how this place feels." The couple held their reception in Sting's recording studio, which has high vaulted beamed ceilings and open fireplaces - Sting's grand piano was even used on the evening.

When it came to their wedding cake, Leona and Dennis spared no expense, bringing in Sicilian dessert stylist and pastry chef Marco Failla to create an extraordinary version of the traditional Italian cake, the millefeuille. Speaking to HELLO!, Marco said: "I'm a dessert designer so I wanted to revisit the design of the millefeuille, transforming it into a tired cake decorated with fresh flowers, berries, and 24k gold leaf. I called it 'millefeuille extravaganza'. A millefeuille with my nonna's (grandmother) salted dark chocolate cream and a dash of Sicilian caramelized almonds. I was born and raised in Sicily, so I wanted to use the ingredients from my land like the Modica Chocolate and the almond."

Leona met German-born choreographer and creative director Dennis in 2010 when he was a backing dancer on her The Labyrinth tour and he proposed on their eighth anniversary last year. Dennis is a hip-hop world champion who won Germany's version of So You Think You Can Dance?. After moving to London, he worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Kylie Minogue, Alicia Keys, and Pitbull. Leona exclusively told HELLO! ahead of the wedding: "We're so ready to do this. Dennis is the most kind, considerate person I've ever met. He's been my rock through my crazy ups and downs and everything I've gone through in my life."

