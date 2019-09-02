The Rock shares more gorgeous photos from his secret wedding to Lauren Hashian And reveals how they managed to pull it off in private

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprised fans when he revealed he had married his long-term girlfriend Lauren Hashian in a private ceremony in Hawaii in August, and now he has divulged how they managed to keep it a secret. The Jumanji actor said that rather than hire wedding planners and extra staff to pull their big day together, he and Lauren relied on their own staff, friends and family to organise their "spectacular" nuptials.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Dwayne shared more wedding photos with his fans, including a glimpse at the picturesque outdoor ceremony setup, with a stunning coastal backdrop. The menu at their reception included a starter of artisanal breads, pastries, fruit, and charcuterie, before an authentic wedding breakfast featuring everything from a stack of pancakes with maple syrup to an open-faced frittata with cheddar cheese, broccoli and applewood smoked bacon.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has shared more photos from his wedding

The food was served up in a casual buffet-style, with guests able to help themselves to dishes, washed down with Veuve Clicquot champagne. Meanwhile, a pretty three-tiered wedding cake adorned with white flowers provided the sweet dessert.

"Our Hawaiian wedding was beautiful and I want to thank our incredible staff for their outstanding work. To carry out my #1 goal of complete privacy, no wedding planners or outside resources were hired," he explained. "Everything you see was created by hand, by staff and family only. The end results were spectacular and @laurenhashianofficial and I will forever be grateful for helping our hearts sing on this day. Pomaika’i."

Dwayne and Lauren married in a private ceremony in Hawaii

Dwayne and Lauren married on 18 August in Hawaii, with the beautiful bride wearing an £11,300 Mira Zwillinger wedding dress for the occasion. Lauren’s wedding dress featured a plunging neckline and open-back detailing, with embellished detailing around the waist. The white gown features delicate lace and bead embroidery, and was the perfect choice for their sun-soaked beachfront ceremony.

