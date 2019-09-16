Leona Lewis shares rare wedding throwback photo with brothers - take a look The former X Factor star married Dennis Jauch in July

Leona Lewis has paid a lovely tribute to her two brothers, Kyle and Bradley. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the 34-year-old singer shared a gorgeous throwback picture with her siblings from her wedding day in July. In the caption, Leona gushed: "Growing up with two brothers made me the girl I am today! I can beat your ass at wrestling whilst wearing a flowery dress thanks to these two." The beautiful singer was surrounded by her loved ones when she tied the knot to Dennis Jauch at a stunning Italian ceremony in July.

The wedding, which was exclusively covered in HELLO!, was watched by 180 friends and family members, including Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan and The Voice winner Jermain Jackman, who sang at the ceremony. "It was just the most beautiful day, full of love," Leona told HELLO! at the time. "It was so special to be able to bring together everyone we love. There were a lot of tears." Leona met German-born choreographer and creative director Dennis in 2010 when he was a backing dancer on her The Labyrinth tour and he proposed on their eighth anniversary last year.

MORE: Dermot O'Leary shares never-before-seen wedding picture on special milestone

Tragically, Dennis' father Lutz sadly died three weeks before the wedding. The newlyweds went on to reveal how being inside the chapel on their wedding day brought everyone closer together. "I feel like we were meant to be in that space," explained Leona, to which Dennis added: "There couldn't have been more of a sign. Dad made sure we all knew he was there."

MORE: Inside Leona Lewis' Hawaiian hen do

Meanwhile, Leona - who shot to fame after winning The X Factor in 2006 - has been one of the ITV show's biggest success stories, with her debut album Spirit going ten times platinum with sales of more than eight million copies around the world. She has since released four more studio albums and starred on Broadway, playing Grizabella in the hit musical Cats.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.