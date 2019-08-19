Havaianas launch bridal flip flops covered in Swarovski crystals and they're worth saying 'I do' for Let the search for a husband commence…

If you're a bride to be, you're going to love this story! The famous summer shoe brand Havaianas has launched a pair of bridal flip flops and they're covered in twinkly Swarovski crystals. Perfect for the beach wedding of dreams, or even for the dance floor after you've whipped off your sky-high Louboutins, these are going to fly off the shelves with budding brides desperate to get their hands on them. If you're a magpie and love a little sparkle in your life, they're going to be perfect for you. Be warned though: They don't come cheap. These are priced at £130, and it might be a coin toss about whether you go for the designer heels or the pricey flip flops, but we know which pair will be more comfortable.

SHOP: Bridal flip flops, £130, Havaianas

We've been told the special flip flops feature small Swarovski crystals hand-sewn by artisans from Northern Brazil, giving you that perfect touch of beach wedding glamour for your big day. The bridal flip flops could be a cute bridesmaid gift - and you and your bridal party could wear the luxurious comfy flip flops while you get your hair done and sip on prosecco just before the ceremony.

In recent years we've seen a rise in brides choosing for comfy flats on their big day - whether it's glam flat shoes or a pair of blinged-up trainers, it's proving that style and comfort DO go hand-in-hand.

The Kate Spade creations are the biggest hitters - and come complete with pearls, rhinestones and glitter, and there are five different bridal styles to choose from. Whether you’re into beads, glitter or lace, you will be obsessed.

SHOP: Glitter sneakers, £75, Kate Spade x KEDs

This HELLO! writer isn't even getting married any time soon, but these are worth saying 'I do' for.

