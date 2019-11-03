Jean-Christophe Novelli celebrates daughter Christina's fairytale wedding to wife Tara Christina and Tara tied the knot in an exclusive HELLO! wedding in Greece

Jean-Christophe Novelli's daughter Christina has married on the Greek island of Santorini in an emotional clifftop ceremony, that has been covered exclusively by HELLO! Magazine. "It was the perfect wedding," the well-loved chef told HELLO! "It was so romantic, like watching a movie. It’s beautiful to see two people who are so in love, and all the people there were the perfect ingredients of the most amazing recipe."

Singer and songwriter Christina, 32, who is Jean-Christophe’s daughter from his first marriage to Tina, tied the knot with music manager Tara Sirrell, and was, we can reveal, given away by her doting father. "It was like a fairytale," Christina says. "Dad was great. He’d walked down the aisle with me and then, when Tara was walking down, Dad ended up behind her, carrying her train." "I was so proud because, even though she’s an adult now, my daughter is still my baby," said the Michelin star chef.

The only sadness of the day, HELLO! reveals, is that Jean-Christophe’s fiancée Michelle Kennedy, with whom he has three sons, could not be there. His partner of the past 11 years had to stay at home with the couple’s three-year-son Valentino, who, having fought cancer, has been diagnosed with severe autism. "We’re having to accept that he may be non-verbal, which is very sad," Michelle told the magazine. "He can’t even say 'Mummy', which is heartbreaking."

