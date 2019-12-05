Emma Stone announces her engagement and her ring is beautiful The Birdman actress and the SNL writer seemed over the moon

Emma Stone has announced that she is engaged to boyfriend Dave McCary. Dave, who is a writer and director on SNL, shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting a snap of the two grinning as Emma, 31, presents her gorgeous ring to the camera. Dave, 34, simply captioned the post with a pair of love hearts.

Fans were thrilled with the news, and took to the comment section of Dave's post to say so. One wrote: "Omg you have given me life!" Another gushed: "Congrats you guys! This is amazing." Celebrities, too, joined in the congratulations. Aidy Bryant wrote: "Love to the babies!" Sweetly, Billie Jean King wrote: "Congratulations to two of the most wonderful, loving, and creative people we know. Ilana and I are so happy for you!"

Dave shared the sweet photo on Instagram

The pair, who have been dating for more than two years, were first linked in October 2017, when People magazine reported that the La La Land actor had been dating the writer secretly for two months.

Emma and Dave at a sports game

It seems the timing is perfect for Emma, who told Elle in 2018 that she was set on settling down in her early 30s. The Oscar-winning star explained: "My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. "I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

Emma continued: "It’s weird how much turning 30 crystallizes your life. Instead of just living the dreams that I had in my youth and getting to do the job that I love to do and making friends and going through all of that, it’s like, Now what do I actively want as an adult?"

