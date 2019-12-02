Lucy Fallon nails winter wedding guest style in Topshop suit – and it's got 10% off Fans couldn't get enough of her dusty pink co-ord

Finding a winter wedding outfit that is chic but also keeps you warm can prove tricky, but Lucy Fallon showed us how it's done when she attended a friend's wedding at the weekend. The Coronation Street actress joined her boyfriend Tom Leech for the special day out, where she looked gorgeous in a dusty pink suit paired with black strappy heels, and fans were all desperate to know where her outfit was from.

"Loving your outfit Lucy! Where is it from?" one asked. "Where is your suit from?? It's gorgeous," another commented. While Lucy is yet to reply, we've managed to track down her Topshop co-ord at ASOS, where it currently has ten percent off as part of the e-tailer's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

Lucy Fallon wore a pink Topshop suit to her friend's wedding

The double-breasted blazer is currently reduced to £44 from its original price of £49, while the trousers are a steal at £27. Both pieces are available in all sizes from eight to 16, but you'll have to get in fast as we have a feeling this will sell out quick.

Like Lucy, you could wear this co-ord together for a cool wedding or occasionwear outfit, but as you can mix and match the pieces, you could also dress down the blazer with jeans, or style the trousers with a shirt or jumper for the office too. The perfect winter wardrobe investment.

Lucy isn't the only star who's given us a masterclass in winter wedding style in recent weeks; in November, Amanda Holden showcased a completely different, but equally covetable, wedding look in a £1,520 maroon velvet Alexandre Vauthier dress with an embellished waist belt and plunging neckline. We've got the outfit inspiration, now we just need a wedding to go to!

