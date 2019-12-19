Billie Faiers rocks a wedding dress again 9 months after Maldives wedding with Greg Shepherd The 29-year-old posed for a photo with Greg and their children

It's been nine months since Billie Faiers married her long-term partner Greg Shepherd in the Maldives, but she's already got back in a wedding dress for a special pre-Christmas photoshoot with her husband and their children Nelly and Arthur. The Mummy Diaries star wore a bridal look to shoot the family's Christmas card, which she shared with her Instagram fans on Wednesday.

While Nelly and Arthur are adorable in their festive outfits, Billie looked glamorous in an ivory plunging gown from The Wedding Club, which she accessorised with a jewel-encrusted gold headband, and her hair styled in a voluminous updo with loose curls to frame her face. "One week today. Happy Christmas from the Shepherd's," Billie captioned the photo.

Billie Faiers wore a wedding dress for her family Christmas card

The satin wedding dress was very different to the lace gown Billie wore for her beach wedding in March. On that occasion, the bride opted for a lace wedding dress from Berta, which featured a low-cut neckline and sleek figure-hugging silhouette that was ideal for the tropical setting.

Billie later changed into a second ensemble for her evening celebrations – a white Zeynep Kartal playsuit which featured a floor-length chiffon overlay – ideal for when the couple let loose on the dancefloor with their guests, including Billie's sister Sam Faiers and close friend Ferne McCann.

Billie wore a Berta lace wedding dress for her big day in March

The couple's wedding featured in a special episode of Billie and Sam's reality TV show, The Mummy Diaries, and the newlywed said at the time: "The most magical day with our amazing family and friends, it was a dream come true and we will forever be grateful." She also shared her disappointment that the celebrations were over after months of planning and pre-wedding parties, including a sun-soaked hen party in Ibiza and a lavish bridal shower for Billie, and a wild stag do in Las Vegas for Greg. But it appears she has still found a way to feel like a bride, even though she no longer is one!

