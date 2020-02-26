Courtney Love pays tribute to Kurt Cobain with vintage wedding photo and heartfelt caption The iconic Rockstar says he was “an angel”

Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain married in Hawaii in 1992, just a few months after they started dating in late 1991 and two years before Kurt passed away from suicide. February 24 2020 would have been the couple’s 28th wedding anniversary, and Courtney honoured the date with an image of them on their big day on Waikiki Beach. She added to the post with a heartfelt caption.

“I recall feeling deeply delighted, dizzy, so in love, and knowing how lucky I was,” she wrote of her wedding day. “This man was an angel.”

SEE: Frances Bean Cobain files for divorce after 21 months of marriage

But their marriage wasn’t smooth sailing. During their time together, Courtney struggled with drug and alcohol abuse before getting sober in 2007. In the post, she credits Kurt for helping her turn things around.

“I thank him for looking out for me,” she said. “Many parts of the last 28 years have been tortuous, chaotic and uphill, and in public? That is the darkest sh** imaginable, it almost tapped my resilience, almost.”

Courtney, Kurt and daughter Frances at the MTV Video Music Awards, 1993

She continued: “Between Kurt’s strange amazing divinity, and the honour of a few true friends, the gift of desperation and sobriety. Of a Higher power and of love, and of empathy, I’m here now. It’ll be ok, f***, I see him on the shore. Rocking in the free world. My husband.”

She also shared that she spent what would have been her 28th wedding anniversary with Kurt with her sponsor, chanting surrounded by candles, walking her dog and enjoying sushi with her best friend, the closest she would have to another one after Kurt.

SEE: Frances Bean Cobain offers Zelda Williams support after father Robin's death

Courtney also had a daughter with Kurt, Frances Bean Cobain, who was 20 months old when her father died and is now 27.

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.