3 videos from Princess Diana and Prince Charles' wedding that never saw the light of day Even we'd never seen them until now

Princess Diana married Prince Charles in one of the world's most anticipated royal weddings in 1981, and it's safe to say the event went down in history. To this day, the People's Princess' nuptials serves as a source of inspo for current brides-to-be, with interpretations of everything from Diana's dress to her engagement ring (now owned by Kate Middleton). Naturally, the royals released several photos from the wedding, but what you may not have seen are the videos. Videos which even we, Diana's biggest fans, had yet to come across. Prepare to shed a tear or two.

SEE: 9 iconic photos of Princess Diana at home

Loading the player...

An Instagram account named @Lady.Diana.Forever shared this clip of Diana as she walked down the aisle in front of over 3,500 guests, and have you ever seen a more incredible tiara? The design was a Spencer family heirloom made of diamonds and silver, and was originally a wedding present to Diana's grandmother, the Viscountess Althorp, in 1919 from Lady Sarah Spencer.

SEE: 21 of the most iconic and expensive royal wedding dresses in history

The same social media account unveiled yet another clip of Diana as she emerged onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace to grace fans with a wave. It reveals another look at Di's famous bridal gown complete with balloon sleeves, frilled lace and 10,000 pearls by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, as well as her enormous bouquet. Past pictures revealed that the couple went on to share a kiss in the same spot, as they stood alongside the Queen.

Here, Princess Diana is seen arriving at Buckingham Palace for the wedding reception alongside her new husband Prince Charles. Despite a 25-foot train to her dress and a tulle veil of 153 yards to tackle as she made her way up the steps, she still managed to maintain the unwavering elegance we all know and admired her for. The video comes, again, from @lady.diana.forever who captioned it, "The most beautiful bride the world has ever had," and we certainly agree.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.