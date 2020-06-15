Caroline Wozniacki's wedding throwback will serve up serious inspo for every bride-to-be Serena Williams was one of Caroline's bridesmaids at the nuptials in Italy

Caroline Wozniacki has shared a beautiful new wedding photo as she celebrates her first anniversary with her husband David Lee. The tennis player wore a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta wedding dress for her romantic nuptials in Italy on 15 June 2019, and the snap has given another look both at the breathtaking gown and their beautiful aisle décor. In short: it's sure to provide inspiration to anyone in the midst of wedding planning for 2021.

"Happy anniversary my love!! I can't believe we have been married a year already! I love you more every day and can't wait to see what the rest of our lives have in store," Caroline captioned the photo, which showed herself and David walking back up the aisle hand-in-hand after their outdoor ceremony.

Caroline Wozniacki celebrated her first wedding anniversary with a beautiful photo

As well as showing Caroline's stunning lace gown, which was embroidered with ferns and flowers, in all its glory, the photo also offered a better look at the couple's beautiful ceremony décor. Guests were seated on wooden chairs at the centre of Castiglion del Bosco – the venue where Kate Upton and Justin Verlander also married – with a colourful display of white roses and purple snapdragons lining the 262-foot aisle.

Guests at the nuptials included 120 of the couple's closest family and friends, including Serena Williams, who was one of Caroline's bridesmaids, and her husband Alexis Ohanian. The ceremony took place just two weeks before the professional tennis player competed at Wimbledon, meaning the couple could only enjoy a mini-moon before getting back to reality.

Serena Williams was among Caroline's bridesmaids

However, speaking to HELLO! shortly after her big day, Caroline revealed it had been "absolutely perfect" and said the food and dancing had made the wedding a completely unforgettable experience. "Obviously saying 'I Do' was very special, but I actually think that whole day and the food was incredible," she explained. "We partied all the way until four in the morning which was perfect. We had a candy room, because I love sweets, and on the dance floor, we had fries and candy and burgers and stuff coming out. So I think the food was also a big highlight for us."

Speaking about her friendship with Serena off-court, the newlywed revealed: "She is amazing, she is so funny and kind, and we really have a great time. She was amazing as a bridesmaid and really helped with my veil and made sure all the pictures looked great, so she was perfect."

