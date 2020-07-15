Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary: look back at their three ceremonies The couple held three wedding ceremonies around the world

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are celebrating their third wedding anniversary in style on Wednesday, after jetting away to Tenerife for a post-lockdown holiday. The Strictly Come Dancing couple first married on 15 July 2017 but actually had three amazing ceremonies in London, Florida and Slovenia over the course of three weeks.

Their London nuptials were held at the Victorian Bath House in Bishopsgate, while another of their celebrations was a beautiful outdoor ceremony and reception with their closest family and friends. Celebrity guests at their UK wedding included former Strictly contestants Frankie Bridge, Louise Redknapp and Daisy Lowe and Julien Macdonald, while their fellow professional dancers including Oti Mabuse, Katya Jones, Kevin Clifton and Anton du Beke were also all in attendance.

Janette's wedding dress was designed by Julien Macdonald

For one of the weddings, Janette wore an ivory strapless wedding dress that was designed for her by Julien Macdonald, her close friend and former Strictly partner in 2013. Her strapless silk wedding dress was inspired by Audrey Hepburn in one of Janette's favourite films, Sabrina, and featured a detachable overskirt with ruffled detailing at the back.

We could not have had such a smooth & dream wedding day w/o @Fab_Collective ! They made the most important day of our lives the BEST day!❤ pic.twitter.com/4iggYLK7MC — Janette Manrara (@JManrara) August 7, 2017

The Strictly stars were all in attendance on Janette and Aljaz's big day

While they've already said their vows three times, the couple admitted in 2019 that they wouldn’t rule out doing it all again in the future. "We got married three times, so we had two renewals of the vows done within a week," Aljaz said in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "But it was a beautiful time, wasn't it?"

Janette added: "Yes, it was the perfect wedding. Weddings, I guess you could say. I have a few friends actually who have just renewed their vows – Jake Wood and Alison Wood, he was my partner on Strictly in 2014 and they just renewed their vows, and it was so romantic and beautiful to see them do that. So, I don't know, maybe... yes."

