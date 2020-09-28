Myleene Klass shares the sweet moment her family found out about her engagement

Myleene Klass and Simon Motson exclusively shared their happy engagement news with HELLO! magazine and now Myleene has taken to social media to show exactly how thrilled her family is about it.

In an exclusive video with HELLO! magazine, Myleene revealed her incredible 9-carat diamond ring from 77 Diamonds. But when Simon proposed, he used a promise ring so that him and Myleene could select a suitable band together. It was this very promise ring that gave away their secret to their closest family members.

Myleene shared the heart-warming video with her 370k Instagram followers, on her stories and on her feed, showing the exact moment her family found out about her good news.

WATCH: See Myleene's family react to the news

Myleene admitted that it wasn’t exactly how they had planned on telling the family, but daughter Hero spotted her promise ring and the good news came flooding out.

She included a heartfelt caption which reads: "I met Sim 5 years ago. My children were 4 and 7, like his. We had been through pretty much identical scenarios. What we didn’t know was that we would go on to blend/mend our families and have our own baby, our ‘glue’. Sim gave me a promise ring when he proposed so we could design our engagement ring together... it was this gold ring that Hero spotted."

"We were having dinner and Sim quickly put his phone on record to catch them hearing the news. That’s why it’s a bit of a wonky shot, but it also our absolute truth. He captured it perfectly. To all you blended, steps, patchwork, bonus and insta families. It’s not easy."

Myleene shows off her incredible diamond ring

She concluded: "One thing is for sure, together, as family, we feel blessed and united and we will try every day to live our happily ever after."

Fans were quick to gush over this lovely family video, with one saying: “That made me cry happy tears” and another saying: “Love prevails all”. Well-wishers also included stars Amanda Holden and Jools Oliver, showing their adoration for the social post.

Myleene exclusively shared her happy news with HELLO! magazine

Simon proposed in their garden shed on the fifth anniversary of their first date. In a romantic gesture, he transformed the shed into a replica of the bar in which they first met.

"I was absolutely blown away," says Myleene. “"He even replicated the dinner we had – burger and fries, followed by cherry pie.”

Simon admitted that by the time she said yes to his proposal, they were both in tears.

The couple revealed that Myleene's daughters Ava, 13, and Hero, nine, and Simon's 13-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter were all keen to see them walk down the aisle, and now everyone can see this excitement in this candid family video.