Why Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds can't get married The Prime Minister and Carrie got engaged in December 2019

Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds have still been unable to get married amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister revealed that Boris and Carrie were engaged in February, when it was also confirmed that the couple were expecting a baby this summer.

In July, Boris sparked speculation that the couple had hoped to tie the knot in August, when he announced that from the 1st of the month, couples would be able to hold wedding receptions with up to 30 guests.

WATCH: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce birth of baby boy

In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, Boris was asked whether he would be taking advantage of the rules, to which he cryptically replied, "Well, aha! That's a jolly good question."

Fast forward to November and Boris and Carrie have missed the opportunity, as couples are no longer able to host a wedding celebration amid the UK's second national lockdown.

According to government guidance, weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are not permitted unless one of those getting married is seriously ill and is not expected to recover.

Of course, Boris and Carrie could opt to host a virtual ceremony, but it would make sense that they would hope to have some family and friends there.

As for the three-month interim in which Boris and Carrie could have legally married, the couple were no doubt preoccupied with Boris' role as Prime Minister during a global pandemic, as well as parenting their newborn son Wilfred.

Their nuptials will mark Boris' third marriage, following his divorce from Marina Wheeler earlier this year, and Boris and Carrie's wedding will make history with Boris becoming the first Prime Minister to marry in office since the Earl of Grafton in 1769.

