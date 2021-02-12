Christie Brinkley is snow bunny chic in gorgeous new photos as fans react The model teased some exciting news…

Christie Brinkley looked like the ultimate snow bunny as she teased some exciting news with a set of gorgeous photos on Instagram.

Posing against a snowy backdrop in an adorable blue beanie hat and matching loungewear with a pair of bright pink gloves, Christie's photos sparked a huge reaction from fans.

MORE: Christie Brinkley shares incredible health update days after her birthday

Hinting at an exciting new project, she captioned the wintery snaps: "There’s SNOW business like the #beautybusiness!! Exciting announcement coming soon."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley dances up a storm during fun birthday party

Fans promptly took to the comment section of the post, with many expressing their amazement over the 67-year-old's age-defying appearance.

"OMG, you do not age!" exclaimed one. A second wrote: "How exciting!! If it can make me ageless like you I’m in!!" A third added: "Fabulous! There is no way you are 67. [You're] fibbing us."

SEE: Christie Brinkley's beautiful Swimsuit Illustrated photoshoot with her daughters Alexa and Sailor

MORE: Christie Brinkley is stunning popping out of a cake as she celebrates 67th birthday

Christie looked snow bunny chic

Christie's post comes after she paid a heartfelt tribute to Mary Wilson of the Supremes on Tuesday, who passed away at the age of 76.

Christie shared photos from Mary's book, Supreme Glamour, and included a snapshot of her daughter Sailor with the Motown legend.

"Supremely Grateful to have had the opportunity to feel the genuine warmth that radiates from the sunshine of Mary Wilson’s heart!" Christie began her post.

MORE: Christie Brinkley's $29.5million home is basically a luxury retreat – see inside

Christie teased an exciting new project

"She was a bonafide icon of legendary proportions who came into my life thru the jukebox that blasted 'Where Has my Love Gone?', in the tiny diner near State Beach in California where my friends and I liked to meet up. We would pop some coins in, we would ALWAYS choose a Supremes song, and we would dance next to our table in the aisle imitating the famous trio."

Christie ended her post by writing: "I wanted to be like her as a teen and today I am equally inspired to be like her... kind and eager to embrace the world with arms and heart wide open! I’m so sad she was taken too soon.

"To her family she loved with all her heart and her manager Jay she loved like family my most sincere and heartfelt condolences. And to Sailor who lost a very very special friend."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.