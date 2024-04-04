Gogglebox's Giles and Mary discuss 'friction' in 30-year marriage: 'We're incompatible'

Eccentric Gogglebox duo Giles Wood and Mary Killen have long been lauded for their playful relationship on camera, but they have invited fans behind the scenes of their three-decade-long marriage in a candid interview.

The TV stars, who live in a home nicknamed 'The Grottage' in Wiltshire, discussed dealing with "friction" and "passive-aggressive" behaviour.

© Getty Giles and Mary have been married for over 30 years

When Idler asked about their relatable relationship, which is a big hit among Gogglebox viewers, Giles replied: "There’s a friction there," and his wife added: "I think they like us for disagreeing agreeably. They like us fighting but not splitting up."

Giles went on to explain that their disagreements are often in jest, even going so far as to joke that their communication is kept to a minimum! "Mary hardly talks to me at all because we’re incompatible," he quipped.

© Channel 4 The Gogglebox stars live in Wiltshire in a home nicknamed 'The Grottage'

When they do argue, it is always short-lived. "Some families have three-day sulks when they fall out with each other. We’ve forgotten within half an hour. And since Mary’s stopped drinking, she no longer throws things at me," he said, adding: "Her giving up drink saved our marriage."

Making sure he is equally candid about his own vices, the artist revealed: "Mary can tell if I’ve had a drink because sometimes I go on the turn within seconds. My whole character changes." She agreed, stating: "He becomes passive-aggressive."

Mary previously credited the Channel 4 show for helping strengthen their marriage, where others have drifted apart. She said they used to see very little of one another, describing themselves as "like ships that pass in the night" to the Daily Star, but their shared time watching TV "reminded us how much we enjoyed the same jokes." See Mary giggling at one of Giles' comments below...

WATCH: Gogglebox star Giles' scathing comments on The Masked Dancer

After meeting when they were 21, it's safe to say that Giles and Mary have come to know each other very well. The couple – who are parents to two daughters – have been married for over 30 years but have released very few photos from their wedding day.

In one rare picture released by a fan Instagram account, the newlyweds walked down a sweeping wooden staircase with the groom in a traditional morning suit and the bride in a rebellious monochromatic ensemble. Mary's full-skirted bridal gown was layered underneath a black belted peplum jacket, broken up by her pop of pink flowers - a fairly muted choice compared to her floral dresses and matching printed interiors.

READ NEXT: Prince George's godfather Hugh Grosvenor's bride is strikingly similar to Princess Kate