Michael Jordan's wife Yvette has the biggest $1million engagement ring – see photo The NBA star wed Yvette Prieto in 2013

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is happily married to model Yvette Prieto, and he popped the question back in 2011 with a romantic Christmas proposal which included presenting his then-girlfriend with a giant diamond engagement ring.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Michael Jordan's love life

The Last Dance star asked for Yvette's hand in marriage by giving her the most jaw-dropping ring, and White Flash reported that its value could be in excess of $1million - an astounding figure which is equivalent to five engagement rings at the value of Meghan Markle's beloved ring from Prince Harry which is thought to be worth £134,500.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The most spectacular HELLO! exclusive weddings

The huge emerald-cut rock with three striking bands can’t be missed, and Yvette has been spotted flashing it at many basketball games since.

Michael Jordan bought an amazing ring for Yvette

The couple's expensive tastes continued to be demonstrated on their 2013 wedding day, as US Weekly reported that they spent a whopping $10million on the nuptials.

WOW: Inside Michael Jordan's jaw-dropping £12million mansion

STORY: Beyoncé's $12k wedding dress for vow renewal was so different from her first

Florida was the picturesque setting for their special day, and they tied the knot at Bethesda-by-the Sea church, which was also the chosen venue for another high-profile star – Donald Trump! The former US President married Melania inside this very same place of worship.

The couple got married in the same wedding venue as Donald Trump

Michael and Yvette's springtime wedding at Palm Beach was attended by an array of A-list celebrity guests including Usher and Robin Thicke, and Robin even took to the stage to perform for everyone at the reception.

MORE: The most unique celebrity engagement rings revealed

Michael and Yvette got married in 2013

The bridal costs may have been driven up by the bride's chose of wedding dress, as Yvette walked down the aisle in a J'Aton Couture gown which was adorned with thousands of sparkling Swarovski crystals.

The couple first met in 2008 and dated for a few years before getting engaged, but when they got married, it was actually the basketball star's second time saying "I do", as he was previously hitched to Juanita Vanoy from 1989 to 2006.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.