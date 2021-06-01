David Cameron and his wife Samantha celebrated 25 years of marriage on Tuesday - and to mark the occasion, the 50-year-old businesswoman shared a throwback photograph from their wedding day as a tribute.

In the caption, she gushed: "25 years today. Looking forward to having even more fun, laughter and happiness together in the next 25!"

Samantha, 50, and David, 54, tied the knot in 1996 in Oxfordshire - five years before he was elected as a Member of Parliament. The Camerons have had four children together: Nancy, 17, Arthur, 15, Florence, ten, and their firstborn, Ivan, who died in 2009 at the age of six.

During a recent chat with Daily Mail, Samantha touched upon their heartache. "An event like Ivan's death definitely puts everything into very sharp perspective," she said. "Having experienced some really tough stuff like that, combined with Dave's and my relationship being very robust, means we were definitely prepared for Downing Street.

"And it's much easier doing that kind of thing when you're older and have a family and job. You have a very strong sense of your own self, which really protects you."

Samantha Cameron shared this wedding throwback photo on Tuesday

Just before her husband won the 2010 election, Samantha quit her job. They lived at No 10 for four years, between 2010 and 2016. After leaving Downing Street, Samantha launched her own fashion label, Cefinn.

"I had this idea that I must do it before I was 45 and even though I definitely wasn't exercising then and was answering emails at 4am, I'm glad I didn't let the grass grow under my feet," she continued. "But I was naive about how tough starting a business would be. If I'd known I'm not sure I'd have done it."

Of her supportive husband, Samantha added: "We've always been a tag team, that's always been part of our relationship, and we were lucky in the timing of our careers and that we could be flexible."

