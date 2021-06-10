Al Roker's daughter's proposal story will melt your heart The Today host walked his daughter down the aisle

Today host Al Roker recently walked his first-born daughter Courtney down the aisle to tie the knot to the love of her life, Wesley Laga. The couple's pandemic proposal wasn't what Wesley originally had planned, but it was oh-so romantic nonetheless.

It was April 2020, near the start of the coronavirus pandemic, when the pair got engaged. Courtney explained the sequence of events as she shared a photograph flashing her huge engagement ring.

"Life sometimes takes you in a different direction for a reason. We should have been in Paris, but with how the world is at the moment, it was placed on hold. Instead, Wes brought Paris to me with the music, lights and [a] live cam shot of the Eiffel Tower on our TV.

The couple got engaged during the pandemic

"I said yes to my best friend last night and I am over the moon! Thank you Wes for making me your partner in crime for life. I love you," she wrote.

He proved that all you need is a little imagination when pulling out all the stops for a heartfelt proposal!

The father-daughter dance was a lovely moment

Courtney and her now-husband Wesley Laga said "I do" at the Ashford Estate in New Jersey, and less than a week later Courtney has already updated her Instagram to include the word 'wife' alongside a diamond ring emoji.

Al shared many photos on social media from Courtney's special day, including a group shot of him, Deborah and the bride and groom.

"A perfect magical evening being there for the marriage of my first princess," he wrote alongside the image.

Lots of Today stars were in attendance

The newsreader revealed to People magazine that Wesley even asked his permission to marry his daughter. "I told her fiancé, it’s a lot of work. But anything worthwhile is," he reminisced.

The father-of-three shares Courtney, 34, with his first wife Alice Bell, and is also dad to children Leila, 22, and Nick, 16, who he shares with Deborah Roberts.

