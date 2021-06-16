The heartfelt meaning behind Princess Margaret's engagement ring The couple got engaged in 1960

From Prince William proposing to Kate Middleton with his mother Princess Diana's ring to Queen Elizabeth's dazzling diamonds that were passed down from Prince Philip's mother, royal engagement rings often have a sentimental backstory. And Princess Margaret's ring from Antony Armstrong-Jones was no exception.

Made up of a ruby surrounded by diamonds, the engagement ring was reportedly specially designed by the photographer to resemble a rosebud as a sweet tribute to Princess Margaret's middle name, Rose.

The Queen's sister hasn't shared many close-up photos of her special rock, but when the couple announced their engagement in 1960, they posed for a series of snaps inside the grounds of Royal Lodge - and it is just visible on her finger. The Windsor residence was formerly home to Princess Margaret and then-Princess Elizabeth, but it is now where Prince Edward and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York live.

Margaret and Antony went on to get married at Westminster Abbey on 6 May 1960, just over two months after they surprised fans with their engagement announcement, following a low-key two-year relationship.

Their nuptials have gone down in history since it was the first royal wedding to be broadcast on television, with an estimated 300 million viewers tuning in.

Princess Margaret's ring was made of rubies and diamonds

Since then, most royal couples have followed suit, with the likes of Prince Charles and the late Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's weddings also becoming momentous TV occasions.

The bride looked beautiful in a silk organza gown by Norman Hartnell that featured long sleeves and a full skirt using over 30 metres of fabric. She accessorised the gown with the Poltimore tiara and a cathedral-length veil.

The couple got married in 1960

Following their wedding, Princess Margaret and her husband welcomed two children together – David Armstrong-Jones and Lady Sarah Chatto.

However, the pair separated after 16 years of marriage and in 1978 they became the first royals to divorce since King Henry VIII in 1540.

