Ant McPartlin's engagement ring for Anne-Marie cost 6x average salary

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett tied the knot on Saturday 7 August at St Michael Church in Heckfield. The bride glowed in a bespoke Suzanne Neville wedding dress, and she proudly sported her huge diamond engagement ring on her finger.

Presenter Ant popped the question to Anne-Marie on Christmas Eve 2020, and her jaw-dropping four-carat diamond ring is reportedly worth an eye-watering £200,000.

The huge sparkler features a large brilliant-cut diamond in the centre with a halo of diamonds around the edge, and the band appears to be platinum – a classic choice.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds estimated that the ring could be worth £200,000, which is more than six times the average annual salary of £31,461.

He said: "A ring with a diamond of similar quality currently on our website is priced at £125,000. A traditional Mayfair jeweller might charge up to £200,000." Which is the same estimated value that The Sun gave for Pippa Middleton's dazzling engagement ring.

Anne-Marie Corbett's engagement ring from Ant McPartlin is stunning

The couple's happy engagement news was announced in a statement made by the star's publicist, confirming that Ant popped the question on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to say that the setting was "very romantic".

The Geordie star is notoriously private when it comes to his home life, however, earlier in December did make a rare comment about his and Anne-Marie's relationship.

The notoriously private pair were seen on a dog walk

Speaking during the grand finale of I'm a Celebrity, Ant was asked by finalist Jordan North where his "happy place" was, to which Ant sweetly replied: "At home with my girlfriend and the kids." Jordan said back, "Oh, that's lovely!"

The couple are now husband and wife

Just weeks after their engagement, the I'm A Celebrity host talked about getting down on one knee over Christmas 2020. He told Digital Spy magazine: "It was a lovely way to end the year. I’m a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers, and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely."

