Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's full love story revealed

In February, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went Instagram official with their relationship, and the lovebirds have been smitten ever since. So how did they first meet and what's in store for the couple in the future? We have everything you need to know about their relationship – including the truth about those marriage rumours.

MORE: Travis Barker leave fans swooning after sweet comment to girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian's romantic getaway with Travis Barker is out of this world

When did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker meet?

In 2006, Kourtney and Travis were introduced through Kourtney's sister Kim, and then they happened to become neighbours in 2007, living in The Oaks area of California. The pair have had a friendly relationship ever since, until 2021 saw romance blossom.

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married?

The marriage rumour mill went into overdrive when friend of Kourtney, Stephanie Shepherd, dropped a bride emoji on one of their loved-up pictures. It's safe to say fans picked up on it straight away and suspected that the stars were soon to tie the knot, but we haven't heard wedding bells yet. But if a wedding certificate spells commitment, what does a tattoo mean? As Travis has had Kourtney's name permanently inked on him!

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's home near Travis Barker is so chic – see photos

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's ex reacts to 'toxic' comments

This declaration of love made them Instagram official

Where do Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker live?

The pair are still neighbours, both residing in The Oaks, but perhaps one day they will move in together – watch this space!

What do the Kardashians think about Kourtney and Travis' relationship?

When the couple shared a picture holding hands on Instagram to announce the news of their relationship, Kourtney's family all reacted in the same way, with Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian all liking the post.

The pair are so loved-up

Do Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have any children?

While the pair do not have any children together, they both have kids from previous relationships. Kourtney has three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign who she shares with ex-partner Scott Disick, while the Blink-182 star has two biological children, Landon Asher and Alabama Luella from his relationship with Shanna Moakler, and also a stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.