10 most popular wedding themes on Pinterest: Disney, Star Wars & more

Perhaps you've had your wedding planned out since you were a child, or maybe you will only begin to brainstorm ideas once you're engaged, but one crucial part to consider is your wedding theme – and what better place to look than Pinterest.

The trouble is, there's almost too much choice and you could end up spending hours trawling through options, from colour schemes to flowers and venue decorations. So what's trending at the moment?

A study by bespoke engagement ring brand Taylor & Hart has revealed the most pinned wedding themes of 2021, and some are unexpected. Take a look at what future brides and grooms are adding to their digital mood board.

1. Country weddings

Coming in first place with 74,374 pins was country weddings, which are perfect for nature-loving brides and grooms or those just looking for more low-key nuptials. From a barn wedding venue to haystack seats and mason jar centrepieces, there are plenty of options out there to achieve the perfect country theme.

2. Rustic weddings

Rustic was the second most popular theme, with touches of wood and other handcrafted elements easily incorporated into your big day.

3. Beach weddings

There's something so romantic about the beach, so we're not surprised it's a popular wedding theme for couples. For a hot day, floaty wedding dresses are sure to keep you cool.

4. Nautical weddings

Following on from beach weddings, sea-inspired or nautical weddings were ranked fourth, with 52,298 pins. While classic blue and white stripes are an easy nod to the theme, incorporating maps or ropes can also provide the perfect sea vibe.

5. Vintage weddings

Luckily for the 49,517 people who pinned vintage wedding themes, there are plenty of ways to tailor their nuptials, whether they take inspiration from the 1920s or the 1960s. We've got our eye on Art Deco wedding and engagement rings!

6. Classic weddings

You can't really go wrong with a classic wedding, which is why 43,491 pinned it as their chosen theme. Clean lines and neutral colour palettes will make for a timeless and elegant wedding.

7. Harry Potter weddings

Always dreamt of hopping on the Hogwarts Express and living in the wizarding world? Well, your wedding day is one of the few days you could bring some of your Harry Potter vision to life – and that's exactly what over 40,000 people plan to do, the study found. From potion cocktails to cake toppers, the list of possibilities with this theme is endless.

8. Star Wars weddings

Another fantasy world that is popular among brides and grooms is Star Wars. The question is: will it be a subtle hint with your choice of save the date cards (May 4th being the obvious choice) or a bold tribute with a lightsaber walkway?

9. Disney weddings

Disney movies offer up some of the most beautiful fairytales, so it's not surprising that couples want to bring the magic to life. Glass slipper shoes, anyone?

10. Pastel weddings

Pinned 28,809 times, pastel weddings were ranked the tenth most popular on Pinterest. Not just suitable for spring nuptials, soft pinks, greens, blues and yellows can feature in the bridesmaid dresses, cake, flowers and more.

