Jessica Wright has shared several stunning photos of her big day with William Lee-Kemp with HELLO! Magazine, but she posted a new snap on Tuesday to mark a special family occasion.

The TV star, 36, celebrated her mother Carol's birthday by posting a behind-the-scenes photo of the pair ahead of her nuptials, which took place in Majorca on 9 September. It showed the mother-of-the-bride looking elegant in a dress and a beaded wrap thought to be from Chigwell boutique, Debra, with her hair in a chic bun as she fastened one of her daughter's earrings.

Jess' first wedding dress from Milla Nova was on full display in the snap. It featured long sleeves, a low V-neck and a layered tulle skirt, which she paired with a sparkling diamond tiara and a veil – a fitting look for her show-stopping ceremony in Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma.

She captioned the photo: "Happiest of birthdays to this woman @carolwright1 I couldn’t have got through life without you constantly by my side. You’re my rock, my best friend, the life & soul of every room you walk into & the most loyal caring person there ever was. Thank you for being the most supportive mother of the bride throughout the past year & a half and the most amazing mum since forever. Can’t wait to celebrate with you. Happy Birthday Mum."

Her fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Your mum's outfit in first pic is stunning," and another adding: "Happy birthday to your mum lovely photos."

Recalling the first time he saw his bride, William told the magazine: "She looked so beautiful. The dress was unbelievable; even more spectacular than I thought it would be. The whole church gasped. It was one of those unforgettable moments."

This wasn't the only stunning gown Jess wore on her big day. She changed into a Vivienne Westwood dress with a strapless neckline, a large bow at the back and a tiered skirt.

The stunning bride showed off the second dress as she posed for photos with her new husband William, as well as her brother Mark Wright and sister-in-law Michelle Keegan outside the wedding reception, which was held at a Spanish castle.

The bride's second wedding dress from Vivienne Westwood

She later did another outfit change, slipping on her third dress by Australian design house Pallas Couture.

Their nuptials were originally planned for June but were delayed following the pandemic. Speaking about what the day meant to the couple, Jess told HELLO!: "Our families have now become one big family. To give them a day like that meant the world to us. Despite all the odds after the past year and travel restrictions and people's fears, all those people we love came together for us."

