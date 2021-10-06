Nicole Appleton looks unreal in first wedding photos with husband Stephen The pair tied the knot at Cliveden House

Nicole Appleton has announced the exciting news that she has tied the knot with Stephen Haines – congratulations to the couple!

The All Saints star shared two photos of her big day on Instagram, simply writing in the caption: "I do…." followed by ring and heart emojis. In the first snap, Nicole and Stephen grinned for the camera with part of their majestic venue, Cliveden House, visible in the background. The five-star hotel happens to be where Meghan Markle and her mum, Doria Ragland, spent the night before the Duchess' royal wedding with Prince Harry in 2018.

The second photo, taken shortly after the newlyweds said 'I do', showed Nicole's dress in full as the pair walked hand-in-hand down the aisle following their ceremony.

The beautiful bride opted for a fitted wedding dress with capped sleeves and an embellished tulle train attached to the waist. To ensure her dress remained the focal point, Nicole wore a short veil that was fastened at the back of her head, while her hair was styled in soft curls.

The All Saints star shared her first wedding photos on Instagram

Nicole's friends and followers showered her with congratulations and compliments in the comments section. Makeup artist Patsy O'Neill wrote: "Beautiful," while Lisa Snowdon simply left a string of heart emojis. A third added: "Aww many many congratulations to you both. You look incredible."

Nicole got married at Cliveden House, where Meghan Markle stayed before her wedding to Prince Harry

Nicole and Facebook millionaire Stephen went public with their relationship back in March 2019. Their wedding comes one year after the couple announced the birth of their first baby together, a little girl called Skipper, after keeping her entire pregnancy a secret.

The doting mother took to Instagram to reveal the unexpected news, sharing a series of heart-melting photos of the family. She wrote: "After hiding my pregnancy for the last 9 months...which was SOOOOO difficult & keeping her a secret from all my friends...I can finally announce our incredible news!!..Our little girl ‘Skipper Hudson Haines’ has arrived Stephen & Gene are besotted!!! I’m SOOO HAPPY! [sic]."

Nicole was previously married to Liam Gallagher

Nicole is also a mum to 20-year-old son, Gene, from her marriage to Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher. The former couple were married from 2008 until 2014.

