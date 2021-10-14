Lucy Watson's second wedding dress was nothing like her Princess Diana gown The Made in Chelsea star married in Greece

Former Made in Chelsea star Lucy Watson married James Dunmore in Greece in September, and she has just unveiled her second wedding dress with a series of breathtaking shots uploaded to Instagram.

The gorgeous gown was nothing like her main ceremony dress with the evening gown being a sultry design made from silk and her original gown following a Princess Diana ballgown silhouette.

The photographs show the newlyweds hand-in-hand heading to their wedding reception, with Lucy carefully picking up her Grace Loves Lace gown to walk down the steps.

One image shows the couple in an embrace on the dancefloor – all smiles as they have their first dance together.

Lucy Watson slipped into a second gown on her wedding day

Fans adored the brand-new glimpses of the day, rushing to the comments section to share the love. One follower wrote: "Absolute perfection," while another added: "Stunning dress." A third joked: "Wow! Introducing the Duke and Duchess of Chelsea."

Fellow Made in Chelsea stars Binky Felstead and Sophie Habboo were among the thousands to like the images on Instagram.

The couple got married in Greece with a beautiful backdrop

The star originally announced the happy news of their marriage just days after her nuptials by sharing a stunning photo of their big day, captioned: "12.09.21." Lucy was a beautiful bride in an off-the-shoulder wedding dress with a textured, full skirt, wearing her hair in a sleek updo. Her husband, meanwhile, opted for a dark suit, white shirt and pale tie.

The couple chose a destination wedding and said 'I do' in front of family and friends in Greece. The black-and-white snap showed Lucy and James sharing a kiss in front of the water against the backdrop of nearby islands.

James organised a romantic proposal also in Greece

Greece clearly holds a special place in Lucy and James' hearts, since they got engaged there in September 2020.

Lucy divulged the full proposal story when one of her fans asked: "How did James propose?" She said James forged a letter supposedly from the hotel inviting them on a boat trip, when in fact this was a ploy and the luxury day out was entirely devised by her partner. So sweet!

