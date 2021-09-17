Lucy Watson's Greek wedding to James Dunmore is out of this world – photo The Made in Chelsea star tied the knot in Greece

Former Made in Chelsea star Lucy Watson has married her long-term boyfriend James Dunmore, she confirmed on Friday.

The star announced the happy news to her Instagram followers by sharing a stunning photo of their big day, captioned: "12.09.21." Lucy was a beautiful bride in an off-the-shoulder wedding dress with a textured, full skirt, wearing her hair in a sleek updo. Her husband, meanwhile, opted for a dark suit, white shirt and pale tie.

The couple chose a destination wedding and said 'I do' in front of family and friends in Greece. The black-and-white snap showed Lucy and James sharing a kiss in front of the water against the backdrop of nearby islands.

Lucy sparked speculation she had tied the knot by posting snaps of James wearing a gold wedding band on his ring finger as they enjoyed dinner together, and describing him as her "husby" during a hike. The 30-year-old also posted a photo of a Natalie Rolt package wrapped in white tissue paper, which was likely her wedding dress.

Lucy shared this stunning photo on Friday

Just days earlier, her Made in Chelsea co-star Joshua Patterson – who shares daughter India with Binky Felstead – posted photos of himself and Sam Thompson preparing for the nuptials.

Lucy hinted she was married by sharing a photo of "husby" James

One showed the pair and Lonan O’Herlihy looking dapper dressed in suits against the backdrop of rustic stone walls and yellow flowers. "The calm before the storm with these two celebrating the special day," JP wrote.

Greece clearly holds a special place in Lucy and James' hearts, since they got engaged there in September 2020.

Lucy divulged the full proposal story when one of her fans asked: "How did James propose?" She said James forged a letter supposedly from the hotel inviting them on a boat trip, when in fact this was a ploy and the luxury day out was entirely devised by her partner.

The couple got engaged in Greece in 2020

Lucy was impressed, telling fans: "The boat was stunning… we went on a crazy beautiful tour of some private islands.

"We went to take a photo together and there he was on one knee," Lucy recalled. She admitted she was in complete shock when James popped the question: "My heart didn’t beat for like three seconds."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

